Charleston sports bars take big hit as coronavirus wipes out March Madness and more

When the doors of the Charleston Sports Pub open at 11 a.m., Spencer Harris normally expects a packed house by noon around this time of year.

It’s always a sight to see: dozens of eyes constantly switching from cell phones to big-screen TVs as every single March Madness bracket ultimately gets broken.

But that won’t be the case for 2020 NCAA Tournament because, thanks to the rapid spread of the coronavirus, there won’t be a tournament this year.

“It’s very bizarre dealing with this” said Harris, the regional manager for the four Lowcountry locations of the Charleston Sports Pub. “It sucks for us having to tell hourly employees that we want them to come in, but that we just can’t bring them in right now.”

As everyone grapples with how the coronavirus has impacted their daily lives – from grocery shopping to doctor visits to working – the sports world is dealing with an abrupt stoppage for players and fans.

In South Carolina, Gov. Henry McMaster on Tuesday ordered all bars and restaurants to stop their dine-in services. Even before that, Perry Freeman, the owner of four sports pub locations in the Charleston area and two in Greenville and Clemson, said business has taken a catastrophic hit.

The same goes for Keith Benjamin, the owner of Uptown Social on King Street.

“Sports are supposed to bring people together,” Benjamin said. “Usually, at a time like this, sports serve as a respite for people to forget about their problems. Now, we don’t have that, so it’s tough.”

On March 11, the NBA was the first major sports league to postpone its season. A day later, the NCAA announced it was canceling March Madness as concerns over the virus continued to grow.

Baseball and hockey followed suit by postponing their seasons. Those developments have shattered business for sports bars across the nation, including all of Freeman’s.

For now, the plan is to keep offering take-out and delivery services. He said he’s holding out as long as he can so he can continue paying as many of his 250-plus employees as possible.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” Freeman said. “You have to go back 100 years to see something this crazy, in terms of how it’s impacted our restaurant industry.”

Benjamin is experiencing the same problems. He said the rising health concerns prompted him to close his bar before McMaster’s announcement on Tuesday.

His bar can sit more than 500 people, which is usually a good thing. But with something as unsuspecting as the coronavirus, that type of space could be harmful to loyal patrons.

“We’ve seen hurricanes and all types of bad storms where we’ve had to shut down for a day or so,” Benjamin said. “But I don’t think anyone in our lifetime or our grandparents’ lifetime has seen anything like this.”