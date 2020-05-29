Charleston Southern student sues university, seeks refund for 'subpar' online courses

A Charleston Southern University student has filed a lawsuit against the college seeking partial refunds for tuition and campus fees, joining the list of those from other campuses unimpressed by the transition to online-only learning required amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The class-action lawsuit was filed Thursday on behalf of nursing student Jessica Taylor.

It alleges Taylor and other CSU students have not received refunds for the "services, facilities, access, and opportunities" they paid for but did not receive as a result of the college closing in mid-March to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Taylor hopes to receive prorated refunds for tuition, housing, meal plans and other academic fees changed for the spring semester.

A similar lawsuit was filed last week by a recent graduate of the University of South Carolina against the state's flagship institution.

Both lawsuits cite a 2017 study conducted by the Brookings Institute that found college students received lower grades in online courses compared with in-person instruction and linked online classes with increasing a student's likelihood to drop out of school.

Taylor's lawsuit, filed by attorney Joshua Slavin in Charleston County state court, alleges that while online learning has continued at CSU, the quality of online instruction is "subpar in practically every aspect, including lack of facilities, materials, and access to faculty."

It points out that a "true collegiate experience" is more than just the credit hours and degrees offered.

It also alleges the university charges "significantly less" for online courses than those offered in person.

Taylor, a resident of Dorchester County, paid more than $14,000 in tuition and fees to the private Baptist college in North Charleston. The lawsuit does not specify how much Taylor seeks in refunds.

Charleston Southern has previously said it would provide prorated refunds for unused meal plans and a partial room rebate for students who lived on campus "based on financial aid awards and other factors."

The school did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the suit.

Most colleges across the Palmetto State have laid out plans to offer prorated refunds for on-campus meal plans or residence halls, following guidance issued by the S.C. Commission on Higher Education, but few have said they planned to refund tuition.

Earlier this month, Charleston Southern announced it would temporarily furlough nearly 50 employees to help offset the pandemic's impact on the school's finances.