Charleston setting strictest laws following businesses opening under governor's order

  • Updated
On Thursday, Charleston businesses will be required by the city to have certain city-specific protocols in place in order to reopen. Store manager Joan Dougherty organizes the countertop inside One of A Kind after reopening Tuesday April 21, 2020, in Charleston. Retail businesses were allowed to reopen after Gov. Henry McMaster’s order. Gavin McIntyre/Staff

 Gavin McIntyre/Staff

Charleston businesses cleared to reopen under the governor's order will be required to have additional coronavirus safety procedures in place starting Thursday morning, making the state's largest city the one with South Carolina's strictest rules to reopen.

Under Gov. Henry McMaster's executive order on Monday, businesses — like department stores, furniture stores and craft shops — are expected to limit occupancy to five customers per 1,000 square feet of retail space or 20 percent occupancy, whichever is less.

In Charleston, businesses will be required to post that number at the entrance and have an employee keep track of how many people are in the store.

On Wednesday night, Charleston City Council approved the new requirements after a similar vote failed Monday.

On Thursday, Charleston businesses will be required by the city to have certain city-specific protocols in place in order to reopen. M. Dumas & Sons sets out a sign to alert customers they’re still open Tuesday April 21, 2020, in Charleston. Gavin McIntyre/Staff

Councilman Peter Shahid, one of the dissenting votes on Monday, brought up a revised ordinance Tuesday night. He felt city leaders got mixed messages Monday because the governor's order doesn't take federal guidelines into account. Those guidelines recommend businesses reopen after 14 days of decreased coronavirus cases.

He called McMaster's decision to trump city ordinances on business openings "unfair" when seaside towns still have the authority to keep beaches closed.

He said the new ordinance gives the city "some muscle and authorization to monitor businesses."

In addition to having a business employee keep count of customers, businesses will need signage or floor markers indicating 6-foot distances, especially in areas that lines form. Aisles are to be designated for one-way movement. 

Business owners will be required to make a list of frequently-touched surfaces that need routine disinfecting and a logbook of when that is done. 

Business owners will be required to monitor employees for symptoms and have non-punitive policies so employees don't feel pressure to come to work if they feel ill. 

Violation of the ordinance is similar to penalties attached to the city's stay at home ordinance: a $100 fine and/or up to 30 days in jail.

Reach Mikaela Porter at 843-937-5906. Follow her on Twitter @mikaelaporterPC. 

