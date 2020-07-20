Charleston schools won't reopen classrooms unless coronavirus numbers improve

Charleston County schools won't be able to reopen for in-person instruction five days a week this fall if the spread of COVID-19 doesn’t slow in the next three weeks, district leaders say.

If the level of disease activity remains the same or worsens, it will not be safe to bring large numbers of students and teachers back to the classroom, Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait said Monday.

In order to allow more time for virus activity to slow, Charleston County School Board gave initial approval to a plan to delay the first day of school for students. If given final approval, students wouldn't start school until Sept. 8, three weeks later than originally planned.

While the board approved the delayed start date and a tentative plan for resuming classes if COVID-19 permits, district leaders couldn't commit to making a decision on whether students will start the upcoming school year in person or online.

Virtual academy: Parents interested in the online academy should fill out the interest form by the end of the month to help school leaders plan for the fall. This is not a formal enrollment process. Those details will be released in coming weeks.

Right now, the district's plan is to bring as many students as possible back to the classroom for in-person instruction if it is safe to do so. This might not be possible for some schools, based on factors including building capacity, average classroom size and school bus availability. Schools that can't bring all students back will use an alternating schedule, where some students attend class Mondays and Tuesdays while others attend Thursdays and Fridays.

All students will have the option to enroll in the district's full-time online academy if they do not feel comfortable returning to the classroom.

But district leaders and board members punted making a final decision on whether this plan could actually be implemented as presented until next week or later, citing rapidly changing coronavirus conditions.

"Clearly, Charleston has too many cases of COVID-19 to put the plan to bring children back in person in place if we had to make that call for tomorrow, for example. But our hope is that a few weeks out we may have a different situation," Postlewait said.

Complicating the issue: The district has not yet finalized what metrics it will use to determine whether COVID-19 conditions are safe enough to allow students and teachers to return to the classroom.

As of July 12, all but one of the state’s 46 counties were classified with a high level of disease activity, according to a report compiled by the S.C. Department of Environmental Health and Control. Under guidance laid out by the S.C. Department of Education's coronavirus task force, districts are encouraged to use these classifications when planning for fall instruction.

"Every educator will tell you that they much prefer to serve students in person. So that’s what we’re planning to do. But until we can do that safely, we’re also planning for a virtual delivery," Postlewait said.

Charleston County School District is working with the Medical University of South Carolina and other health care professionals to determine more specific criteria that could be used to signal if a return to in-person instruction is safe.

"We're aggressively pursuing that answer," said Chief Operating Officer Jeff Borowy.

In a 7-2 vote, board members gave initial approval to the reopening plan and agreed to meet July 27 for a final vote.

Board members Chris Collins and Kevin Hollinshead voted against the measure.

Postlewait said the district will need a firm, specific plan in place by Aug. 17 in order to inform parents by Aug. 19.

An early draft of the plan for Charleston County schools was first released to the public Wednesday night, sparking concerns from teachers and parents. More than 1,500 CCSD educators have signed a petition that advocates for what organizers call a “districtwide online, on-time start.”

There’s a real fear among teachers that a full-time, in-person return to school could have devastating consequences, said Megan Barbee, a James Island Charter High School teacher of the year and one of the petition’s organizers. Barbee and other teachers say they're doubtful that recommended social distancing protocol and contact tracing guidelines issued by DHEC will be enough to keep teachers and students safe.

“They're not going to be learning the standards we're supposed to be teaching if you're not meeting your basic needs for safety and belongingness and security,” Barbee said. “You literally will not be able to put attention on learning.”

CCSD's initial plan was released just hours after Gov. Henry McMaster encouraged all districts to open in the fall with full-time, in-person instruction five days a week. His announcement received swift pushback from some of the state's top education leaders, including Superintendent Molly Spearman.

Spearman declined an invitation to McMaster's press conference last week and released a statement opposing the idea that all schools should be required to open five days a week.

Many teachers also openly criticized the governor's stance, including CCSD social studies teacher Greg Webster.

"What concerns me is the disregard for the truth. And more than that, it is the hostility toward truth, reason, fact and expertise that was espoused by our governor on the biggest stage possible," he said.

If the school district is forced to only operate via remote or online instruction this fall, CCSD Chief Academic Officer Karolyn Belcher assured board members that it would look very different than what students received after schools closed in mid-March.

The district is planning to invest in various additional online learning software designed to be used in a setting where students receive some direct instruction and then complete additional exercises independently. The district is planning to spend an estimated $5.5 million on bolstering services, including virtual learning platforms, early childhood learning resources and social emotional supports.

When schools are able to open, they will look very different from what students left in March. CCSD has also estimated it will spend $4.3 million on additional staff, cleaning protocols and classroom updates necessary for opening schools safely, such as installing plexiglass dividers between students' desks.