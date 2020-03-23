You are the owner of this article.
Charleston schools will not likely be opened by April 13, superintendent says

Charleston County Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait said Monday that she doesn't expect students will be able to return to school as planned on April 13. 

 By Lauren Petracca lpetracca@postandcourier.com

Escalating concerns surrounding the new coronavirus and the rapidly growing number of cases across South Carolina mean it's unlikely that Charleston County students will be able to return to school as planned on April 13, according to Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait. 

"We’re expecting that on April 13, we will likely not be back at school,” Postlewait said at Monday's board meeting, which took place via conference call. "We have to await official word from the governor and state superintendent that they will let us know by the end of the week what to expect.”

Last week, the district announced students would return to school the Monday following spring break. 

That announcement followed Gov. Henry McMaster's order that all of South Carolina’s public schools would be closed at least through the end of March in response to growing fears surrounding the COVID-19 virus.

Postlewait said CCSD will likely need to consider additional instructional dates to make up for the lost class time.

"We do not anticipate school being extended a long time into the summer, but perhaps we could start a little earlier next fall," she said. 

The district is still working toward ensuring that every student has equitable access to their assignments over the break, she said. 

Around 10,000 or so Chromebooks and iPads have been sent home with students so far, said spokesman Andy Pruitt, but the district is considering issuing more devices in the coming weeks. 

At least two other Southeastern states, North Carolina and Virginia, announced Monday that their students would not be back in the classroom anytime soon. North Carolina's public schools will remain closed through mid-May, while Virginia Gov. Gov. Ralph Northam ordered that all schools be closed through the remainder of the academic year

Contact Jenna Schiferl at 843-937-5764. Follow her on Twitter at @jennaschif. 

Jenna Schiferl is a Columbia native and a reporter at The Post and Courier. She has previously worked as an editor at Garnet & Black Magazine.

