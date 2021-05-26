Charleston schools vaccinate 500 in event with MUSC

MOUNT PLEASANT — Two weeks after the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine became available to children as young as 12, Charleston County's middle schools are starting to get their shots.

Charleston County School District nurses vaccinated over 500 people with the help of providers from the Medical University of South Carolina on May 25. The event, at Laing Middle School of Science and Technology on Bulrush Basket Lane, was the first of seven hosted by the district.

The Food and Drug Administration authorized the Pfizer vaccine for use in children ages 12 to 15 on May 10. Prior to that, the district held a number of vaccine days for students as young as 16.

So far, the district has vaccinated around 700 students age 16 and older, said Ellen Nitz, director of nursing services at the district.

“For our middle school sites, we’re going to really exceed that number because we’re allowing parents to also attend,” Nitz said.

The vaccine is completely voluntary for students at the district but requires parental consent. Students can sign up through an online portal sent out by their principal.

Nitz said the goal is to serve the wider community.

“When you have a healthy home, you’re going to have a healthier student,” she said. “And a healthy student learns better.”

While district nurses are the ones administering the vaccines, MUSC supplied the doses and helped the district coordinate the event.

Dr. Allison Eckard, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the hospital, said the vaccines are especially important now that masks are optional in schools.

Eckard said parents with vaccinated children should not be concerned about exposure to the virus in school.

“If you are sitting next to someone who has been unvaccinated and has COVID, your risk of getting it and dying from it is very, very low,” she said.

The district's remaining first-dose vaccine events are at the following times:

3-6 p.m. May 27 at Haut Gap Middle School, 1861 Bohicket Road on Johns Island

4-7 p.m. May 28 at Northwoods Middle School, 7763 Northside Drive in North Charleston

4-7 p.m. June 1 at Simmons-Pinckney Middle School, 244 President St. in Charleston

4-7 p.m. June 2 at Morningside Middle School, 1999 Singley Lane in North Charleston

2:30-5:30 p.m. June 3 at Baptist Hill Middle School, 5117 Baptist Hill Road in Hollywood

Those who attend the first-dose events will be automatically scheduled for a second dose in two weeks. Nitz said the district will add as many vaccine drives as needed.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 133 confirmed, 152 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 490,923 confirmed, 100,939 probable.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Percent positive: 4.4 percent.

New deaths reported: 2 confirmed, 1 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,552 confirmed, 1,156 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 69 percent.

How S.C. ranks

South Carolina ranks 42nd in the nation regarding the number of vaccines administered per 100,000 people as of May 25, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Lexington County (14), Berkeley County (14) and Aiken County (13) saw the highest totals.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had nine new cases on May 26, while Berkeley County had 13 and Dorchester County had four.

Deaths

One of the deaths from COVID-19 confirmed May 26 was in a patient age 35 to 64, and one was a patient age 65 or older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 283 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of May 26, 72 were in the ICU and 40 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

Dr. Brannon Traxler, director of public health for the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, said indoor gatherings still pose serious risks for people who haven't been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

In particular, she said many churches have returned to their usual services, which poses a risk to unvaccinated attendees.

"While attending a large indoor church service is safe for people who are fully vaccinated. It is one of the most unsafe activities for people who have not yet gotten their vaccines," Traxler said. "The ideal scenario would be for everyone to get vaccinated before returning to worship."

Mary Katherine Wildeman contributed to this report.