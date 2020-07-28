Charleston schools spending $6 million to prepare classrooms for reopening amid pandemic

Plastic dividers between desks. Air purifying machines. Physical distancing. Eating lunch in classrooms.

Whenever students and teachers return to school this year, things will be different because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Charleston County School District is spending an estimated $6 million to make its classrooms and school buildings ready for students and teachers this fall. This involves rearranging and refurbishing thousands of classrooms across more than 80 buildings throughout the county.

The school district is the second largest in the state, with 6,000 employees and more than 50,000 students.

The district has not yet finalized exactly where the funding is coming from. District spokesman Andy Pruitt said it could be sourced via the district's general operating fund, federal aid provided through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act or a combination of the two.

One of the priciest additions: More than 15,000 sheets of clear plastic to be used as dividers separating students’ desks and tables, costing the district around $3.2 million.

These dividers will be installed throughout most elementary school classrooms, as well as a handful of middle and high school buildings.

Guidance released by the S.C. Department of Education suggests classroom furniture should be arranged to accommodate the recommended 6 feet of social distancing.

But spacing the desks 6 feet apart can severely limit the number of students per classroom, a major obstacle for schools working to offer in-person instruction.

Installing the plastic barriers across the district allows students to sit closer together, meaning classrooms can accommodate up to 40 percent more students on average, according to Jeff Borowy, the district’s chief operating officer.

A classroom that otherwise could have only housed 16 or 17 desks could now house up to 26 students, close to a normal class size.

“We're putting a barrier up so that the students can sit a little bit closer ... and prevent that interaction of sneezes, coughs, touching, that kind of thing,” said Ron Kramps, the district's associate of facilities management.

Under the district's finalized reopening plan passed Monday night, Charleston County students will start back on Sept. 8. But whether they are able to return in person depends on the "sustained downward reduction in COVID-19 infection rates."

Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait said she anticipated that the district will start the school year in a so-called "temporary remote" mode, where students begin learning online and gradually return to the classroom as disease activity improves.

When its safe to offer face-to-face instruction, the district doesn't anticipate it will be able to 100 percent of its students back to the classroom five days a week right away.

"Just because we could have 24 students in a classroom with the Plexiglas dividers, we wouldn't do that. We would not have more than 50 percent of the children who could possibly be in a classroom at a time," Postlewait told board members Monday night.

Elementary school students can expect to see many of their desks arranged in “pod” formations, where four desks are brought together to form a square with plastic shields installed where the sides of the desks intersect.

Large work tables where 6-foot distancing is not possible will also use dividers to section off students’ workspaces.

Stephanie Haecherl, a second grade teacher at Carolina Park Elementary, said she expects the dividers to present some challenges for students, especially younger children who typically rely on group instruction and shared manipulative learning tools such as building blocks, puzzles and art supplies to learn.

“The Plexiglas dividers along with masks, cleaning protocols and other accommodations are a proactive response to the threat we are facing,” she said. “Even with the best efforts, it would be impractical to think that students can remain stationary and have limited exchanges with peers for a large part of the day without some student contact occurring.”

She feels like teachers will be able to overcome these challenges, given their willingness to provide the best learning environment for their students. Still, she said, it will likely require some additional support and flexibility from school and district leaders.

“Overall success will rely heavily on flexibility, collaboration and support within the schools and communities,” Haecherl said.

Behavioral adjustments

Teachers will be provided with gallon-size jugs of hand sanitizer that can be used to refill smaller bottles, Kramps said. They’ll also be equipped with a spray bottle filled with disinfectant and a roll of paper towels to spot clean any areas they’d like throughout the day.

In order to prevent the possible transmission of the virus, regular water fountains will also be turned off in school buildings across the county. The district is spending around $31,500 to install water bottle refilling stations at every school.

In addition to the physical changes to school buildings and classroom spaces, the district will also ask teachers and students to implement several behavioral changes.

To prevent large crowds from gathering in the cafeteria, most students will receive “grab-and-go” style meals that they will eat in their classrooms.

In order to limit student movement throughout the school building during the day, students might be expected to stay in the same classroom throughout the day while different teachers rotate through.

But teachers say this will present its own challenges.

“Teachers who rotate between classrooms will incur higher risks as they are in contact with more students and in some cases even the entire student body,” Haecherl said. “Working with these teachers to provide creative options and alternate funding for supplies when needed will help ensure they feel prepared, valued and safe.”

According to the district’s reopening plan, this way of minimizing class transitions “would only be implemented where feasible, and we acknowledge that this would be a limited option for middle and high schools.”

Schools will also limit the sharing of computers and digital devices in classrooms to minimize contact between students.

Students will be expected to remain 6 feet apart during recess, Kramps said. If they do not, they’ll be expected to wear a mask.

“I think it's going to be a teacher management challenge,” he said.

More than 1,650 CCSD employees have signed a petition asking the district to start the school year online. They fear that the increasingly high rate of COVID-19 spread in the Charleston area will put students and teachers in danger, no matter what safety precautions the district has in place.

“There's never going to be a situation with no risk. I absolutely understand that. ... But there is such a thing as foolish ambition in pursuit of a goal,” said Greg Webster, a James Island Charter High School social studies teacher.

Students will be expected to wear a mask or face covering when entering and exiting the building or when moving around the classroom or the hallways. They’ll be allowed to remove their mask when sitting at their desk.

Megan Barbee, a James Island teacher who helped organize the petition, also worried that a return to in-person instruction would have serious consequences.

“We are the experts. We know how changes in the operations affect our kids. We know how our kids will respond to the (S.C. Department of Environmental Health and Control) protocol for social distancing,” she said. “Kids just haven’t mastered those skills to self-regulate and adhere to those social distancing protocols. Not all adults choose to adhere to those protocols, as we’ve seen here in Charleston County.”

The guidelines and recommendations “sound great on paper,” Barbee said, “but it's going to fall apart.”

Additional staff needs

Reopening schools amid a pandemic also calls for the hiring of more staff to ensure operations run as smoothly as possible.

The district is spending an estimated $200,300 in order to hire at least one full-time nurse for every school building.

Nearly $16,500 will be set aside for “nurse liaison hours” that will be used to conduct contact tracing if there is a positive case confirmed within a school building.

The district is also working to develop an online COVID-19 screening portal that students, teachers and anyone else entering into the building would be asked to complete each day, said CCSD's Director of Nursing Services Ellen Nitz.

The district will also pay for two to three additional hours of custodial staff time each day per school, Kramps said. The district estimates the cost for additional labor will be around $507,000.

School buses will also be disinfected twice each day, costing the district an additional $506,800.

Buses will operate with a maximum of 50 percent capacity to allow more physical separation between students, following guidance from DHEC.

Last week, Postlewait said the district will need to create bus passes to keep track of which students have registered for school bus service. Students who haven’t registered in advance won’t be able to ride.

Each school will be provided with an electrostatic disinfectant gun, which can be used to help clean school buses, Kramps said. Purchasing the guns will cost the district around $57,000.

Every school will also be cleaned using a disinfectant fogging machine once a week. Approximately 20 percent of each building will be fogged every night using the same machines the district has used in the past to sanitize locker rooms. Purchasing additional fogging machines and disinfectant fluid will cost the district more than $677,000.

"The coronavirus pandemic has been a huge, huge challenge," Kramps said. "But we really want the children back."