Charleston schools are 'leading the state' with reopening plans, SC superintendent says

School districts across the state should look to Charleston County for guidance as they finalize plans to bring students back to the classroom amid a global pandemic, South Carolina's top education leader said Thursday.

After a visit to Matilda F. Dunston Elementary School in North Charleston, state Superintendent Molly Spearman praised the work of Charleston County School District leaders and said the district's reopening plans should serve as a positive example for other schools.

Spearman was joined Thursday by CCSD Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait, who answered questions about the district's "safe restart" model.

"I think this school seems to be very, very well-prepared with the facilities. In fact, Dr. Postlewait and her staff are leading the state," Spearman said. "We're all watching them because of all the things they’ve done."

Charleston school officials say the district will spend an estimated $6 million to fund additional COVID-19 safety measures to reopen schools, including the installation of clear, plastic barriers between desks, air purifying machines, sanitation supplies, and additional nursing and cleaning staff.

"Learning and seeing this and taking this information to other school districts will help us all be able to have a safe school year," Spearman said.

This week, Postlewait faced pressure from parents during a livestreamed question-and-answer session to release the "objective criteria" the district will use to prioritize which students will be able to receive in-person learning this fall if the demand for face-to-face learning exceeds their school's capacity.

Postlewait said the district is working to quickly develop that criteria and collect information from parents about their preferences, adding, "there are some children who, according to federal and state law must be served if a school is open," but declined to answer which children she was referring to specifically.

"We hope we have more capacity than that, and we're working toward it," she said. "We don't have enough data yet though to say what makes sense in terms of making those decisions. We can promise people that the process will be objective and fair."

Spearman implored families across the state to wear masks when they go out in public. Not doing so, she said, will jeopardize the successful reopening of classrooms.

On Thursday, Postlewait announced that anyone inside a CCSD school building will be required to wear a mask for the duration of their time inside.

The district had previously decided that students would need to wear masks when entering, exiting or moving around the school building or their classroom but could take them off while they remained seated at their desks.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

"Our default position is going to be to wear masks, everyone in the building wears masks, all the time," Postlewait said.

There will be mask breaks built into school schedules, she said, and there will be exceptions made for children with medical conditions or special needs that prevent them from wearing a mask for long periods of time.

"If you can't wear your mask, if you can't keep your hands off of other children, you're not going to be able to be in school because it creates too much risk in our current learning conditions," she said.

Postlewait said students will be given "gentle reminders" to pull their face mask up if it slips off their face, and that she doesn't want "to get into some ridiculous disciplinary procedure over this."

Even with all the extra precautions schools are taking, Spearman said she couldn't guarantee that students and staff won't get sick.

"I wish that I could guarantee parents 100 percent that no one's going to get the virus. But that's impossible. ... We are doing everything we possibly can do to get our schools as safe as they can be. But we can never guarantee 100 percent," Spearman said.

School districts statewide should follow the protocol laid out by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control if there is a positive COVID-19 case within a school, she said, adding that if there's a confirmed case within a classroom it doesn't necessarily mean the entire group of students will need to quarantine.

In Charleston County, Postlewait said district leaders "anticipate that there will be COVID outbreaks."

All school nurses are being trained to effectively conduct contact tracing within schools. The district has also budgeted additional "nurse liaison" hours for contact tracing.

People who have been within 6 feet of a student for longer than 15 minutes will be contacted the same day the case is reported, she said.

The Palmetto State Teachers Association and the S.C. Education Association will host a virtual town hall with Spearman at 5:30 p.m. tonight. Teachers interested in participating should complete this form.