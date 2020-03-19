Charleston school district rolls out Wi-Fi-equipped buses to help with remote learning

Charleston County students now have the opportunity to access the internet from 10 Wi-Fi-equipped school buses stationed at 20 locations across the district.

Starting Thursday, students can either sit outside or inside the buses to connect their devices to the internet. All they have to do is get a password from the bus driver.

All public schools statewide were closed on Monday as a result of the COVID-19 virus, per a mandate from Gov. Henry McMaster on Sunday night. Charleston County School District students won't return to school until after their spring break ends on April 13.

While some students were given worksheets and information packets to continue learning during the school closures, an estimated 8,500 in Charleston County's public schools were sent home with some type of technology device.

Around 1,200 devices were sent home with Laing Middle School students earlier this week, where one of the buses will be stationed.

But not all students have access to the internet at home.

"We wanted to deploy those buses across the district wherever we can so that students who might not have internet access at home can come here with their parents or on their bicycles and connect to the internet if they need," said CCSD Executive Director of Information Technology Thomas Nawrocki.

Each bus has a radio mounted underneath the dashboard that converts a radio service to an internet signal, Nawrocki said.

The 10 buses have an approximate 100-foot signal range and are operated at 20 sites across the district. The morning shift of bus sites will be available 8-11:30 a.m. The afternoon shift will operate 12:30-4 p.m. at a set of different locations. All will run Monday through Friday.

The district already had these buses in place before schools were closed due to the coronavirus. They were previously used to transport McClellanville students to Wando High School after Lincoln High closed in 2016. Students making the hourlong commute to Wando could use the buses' Wi-Fi to do homework or study on their way to school.

The district has partnered with the wireless provider Kajeet to equip the buses with the Wi-Fi at a cost of around $20 per bus each month.

Greenville and Kershaw counties' school districts have also launched similar initiatives, according to S.C. Department of Education spokesman Ryan Brown.

Nawrocki said CCSD has taken a three-pronged approach to ensure students have ample opportunities to connect their devices during the school closure.

In addition to the Wi-Fi buses, the district has also boosted the internet signal inside all schools across the district so that students or parents could stand outside the building and potentially log on to the network. Ten school buildings have an external antenna that also provides a strong connection outside the building.

Nawrocki said the district does not know how many of its students don't have access to the internet at home. School leaders are in the process of collecting that information so that the district can apply for grants to equip students in rural areas with at-home Wi-Fi systems.

"We believe that every child in the district, if they can get to those school locations, could at least have some internet access, and that’s our main goal," Nawrocki said.

But finding transportation to the bus sites can be difficult for some students, said Marsha Aleem, a community advocate in Hollywood.

Aleem visited Minnie Hughes Elementary School on Wednesday and found that there were still stacks of instructional packets and worksheets for students waiting to be picked up.

"I think it's great that the school district is providing that service. The challenge is physically being able to get there," Aleem said.

Having internet access can be crucial for students' success at home over the next few weeks while schools are closed, Nawrocki said.

"From a parental standpoint, keeping some sort of normalcy, giving them something to do. They go to school every day, they’re used to that," Nawrocki said. "If you can sort of keep that discipline and that consistency in their life in some way, even if it means them riding their bike to the school to get internet access, that helps."

The Wi-Fi buses are placed at centralized locations across the district, from E.B. Ellington Elementary in Ravenel to Buist Academy for Advanced Studies in downtown Charleston.

"We just tried to make it so that no family had to go an extreme length of mileage to get to a place," Nawrocki said.

According to James Lynch, interim executive director of transportation, where the buses are stationed can be adjusted to accommodate students' needs moving forward.

State Superintendent Molly Spearman announced Sunday that 3,000 or so buses in the state's fleet have the hardware installed that could facilitate Wi-Fi signal that could be deployed to rural areas across South Carolina.

Brown said the contracts with service providers were finalized earlier this week.

About 400 buses have been requested from school districts so far, Brown said, predominantly from those in rural areas of the state. Some of those buses should be up an running next week, Brown said. The state agency will work with local school districts to identify the best spots to park the buses, but they could be stationed at churches or community centers — wherever is most accessible for the students in the area.

In Charleston County, buses will be stationed at the following locations from 12:30 to 4 p.m.

A.C. Corcoran Elementary School

Ashley River Creative Arts Elementary School

Buist Academy

Chicora Elementary School

Jane Edwards Elementary School

James Island Charter High School

James Island Elementary School

Jerry Zucker Middle School

Laing Middle School

Minnie Hughes Elementary School

The buses will be stationed at the following locations from 8 to 11:30 a.m.