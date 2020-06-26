Charleston school district delays start of summer programs, citing rapid COVID-19 spread

South Carolina's two largest school districts are delaying the start of in-person summer programs due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the communities they serve.

All in-person summer activities and academic enrichment programs in Charleston County will be delayed until July 20, district officials announced Friday.

Many of these programs were set to begin on July 6, including the district's "summer mester" camp, a two-week initiative designed to help students make up some of the instructional time they missed after schools shuttered in mid-March to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"CCSD will continue to monitor the COVID 19 situation in the Charleston area and will continue to make decisions that put the safety of students and staff first," the district said in a news release.

A district spokeswoman could not immediately confirm how many students were planning to attend these in-person sessions. Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait told lawmakers earlier this month that CCSD would likely serve an estimated 6,000 students via summer learning camps, although most would attend virtually.

These camps are expected to be a crucial resource for kindergartners through eighth graders believed to be the furthest behind. The district estimates there were about 5,000 students that did not regularly submit assignments over the course of the nearly three-month school closure, according to a presentation Postlewait gave board members on Wednesday.

With more than 50,000 students, Charleston County School District operates the second-largest school district in the Palmetto State, behind Greenville County.

Greenville County School District announced Thursday that it will delay its summer academic recovery campus and athletic team practices until at least July 20, or until case numbers in the area show improvement.

Recovery camps were scheduled to start on June 6 for third through fifth graders at 48 elementary schools across the district.

Both Greenville and Charleston have emerged as apparent coronavirus hot spots over the past few weeks.

Charleston County has seen the highest number of new COVID-19 cases over the past seven days, on average, followed by Horry and Greenville counties.

Some cities, including Greenville and Charleston, successfully passed mask ordinances this week in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.

Earlier this week, Ashley Hall, an all-girls private school downtown, announced it would cancel all of its previously scheduled summer programs after multiple staff members tested positive for the virus.

“We emphasize that our decision to cancel Summer Programs was made not only due to the positive results within our camp community and the subsequent impact on required staffing levels but also due to the high rate of spread between asymptomatic individuals being reported in the Charleston area,” said spokeswoman Paula Harrell in an email to The Post and Courier.

Harrell declined to disclose how many staff members had tested positive but said no Ashley Hall summer camp students have been diagnosed with COVID-19 that school officials are aware of.

The staff who tested positive were last on campus June 19, she said.

“Due to our extensive and rigorous precautions on campus and strict adherence to physical distancing, hand hygiene, and staff wearing face covers (done to protect others from infected persons), our health care experts advise that the risk of exposure to campers and other staff was minimal,” Harrell said.

State Superintendent Molly Spearman and other education leaders have repeatedly emphasized that plans to reopen schools for in-person instruction this fall will be jeopardized if the virus continues to spread at high rates.

Charleston's academic recovery program will offer students currently enrolled in the face-to-face programs at Sanders-Clyde Elementary, Chicora Elementary and Simmons-Pinckney Middle School the option to participate in a virtual program from July 6-17, Monday through Friday.

The district's Summer Kaleidoscope program has been canceled for the weeks of July 6 and July 13 due to the recent spike in cases. In the next week, district staff will make a decision regarding the camps scheduled for July 20 and July 27.