Charleston's first coronavirus victim, a lifelong nurse, lived 'a long, fruitful life'

JoAnn Stokes-Smith, the first Charleston resident to die of the disease tied to the new coronavirus, spent her life nursing sick South Carolinians and died holding her own nurse's hand.

Her two sons, one of them a doctor, couldn't be with her once the 87-year-old had been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Bill Kilpatrick, Stokes-Smith's younger son, went to pick his mother up for a doctor's appointment on Friday, March 13, he said, hoping to replace the hearing aids she often misplaced. He got her a Costco hot dog and dropped her off at Harmony Senior Services in West Ashley, thinking her shortness of breath wasn't unusual.

But, by the following Monday evening, Stokes-Smith was pale and nauseous and Harmony staff decided to take her to Roper St. Francis Hospital. Staff there tested her that Tuesday and called Kilpatrick the next day to let him know she'd tested positive for COVID-19, Kilpatrick said.

From there, fear of spreading the infection that so far has infected hundreds of South Carolinians and killed at least 10, Stokes-Smith couldn't have visitors.

In her family's absence, Kilpatrick said, Stokes-Smith's nurses took care of her. Since she still didn't have hearing aids, and all the staff's voices were muffled by their protective masks, they'd type out messages and show them to her on a laptop.

One day, Kilpatrick got a call from the hospital, asking how his mother likes to fill her time. When he told the caller how she loved coloring books, they promised to go buy her a coloring book and art supplies.

"Nurses are creative, and they really care about their patients and the emotional component," said Sue Bennett, chief nursing officer at Roper. "It's 100 percent of the job."

On March 20, one of the nurses called Kilpatrick with an update. His mother's blood tests yielded some disconcerting numbers, he remembered, but she was "holding her own."

But, within a few hours, another call shattered his hopes.

Stokes-Smith had sat up in her bed, cracked a joke, and began gasping. Her nurse held her hand through it all and called Kilpatrick herself, he said.

"It was like you'd unplugged a light," Kilpatrick said. "But she'd lived a long, fruitful life."

Stokes-Smith was the youngest of six children born to a railroad worker and his wife in Sumter County in 1933. The Stokes family moved to Florence, where many of her relatives stayed.

Kilpatrick never learned what drew his mother to nursing, but she dedicated herself to the career from the moment she graduated Columbia School of Nursing in 1955, he said.

Years later, the single working mother enrolled at Columbia College and earned a bachelor's degree in nursing. Kilpatrick remembers helping her with algebra.

She was among the first nurse practitioners in the state, Kilpatrick recalled, working at the Charleston County Health Department and the state Department of Juvenile Services, as well as the Medical University of South Carolina.

For as long as her family can remember, Stokes-Smith advocated for women's rights.

When Shannon Faulkner became the first woman to attend The Citadel in 1995, where Kilpatrick's older brother had attended, Stokes-Smith came along with a sign to support her.

"I used to call her a bra burner," Kilpatrick said. "She always laughed at that."

Stokes-Smith loved to garden, and surrounded herself with plants to attract hummingbirds and butterflies. She was passionate about her community at the Unitarian Church in Charleston, where she'd hoped to have her ashes scattered.

But memorial plans are on hold as the virus that killed Stokes-Smith forces South Carolinians to stay apart and hamper its spread. Kilpatrick was still in quarantine on Friday.

The family has kept in touch with phone calls and cards, and Kilpatrick said old friends have reconnected to share memories and sympathy over Facebook.

"She didn't want a big hoopla anyway," Kilpatrick said. "My mother always marched to her own tune."