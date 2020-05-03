Charleston RiverDogs join coronavirus relief effort for food banks in MiLB communities

The Charleston RiverDogs are taking part in a new minor league baseball effort that will raise money for food banks and honor first responders and service workers on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.

The initiative, MiLB CommUNITY First, works in conjunction with Feeding America. Roughly 100 minor league teams are working with their local food banks to provide resources for their respective communities, according to the MiLB website.

That includes the RiverDogs, the Class A affiliate of the New York Yankees.

Teams are asking their local fans and residents to donate to the cause. To select a team and make a donation, visit: milbstore.com/products/milb-community-first.

For every $10 donated to a community food bank, the team in that community will give a free regular-season ticket to a “local hero of the pandemic.”

RiverDogs president and general manager Dave Echols said getting involved with the program was a no-brainer. He said the team has been a longtime partner of the Lowcountry Food Bank and is excited to join in this relief effort.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

“I think it shows that even in times of uncertainty, minor league baseball is going to keep doing what it does best: find ways to give to its communities,” Echols said. “Since we’re not currently playing games we want to make sure our presence is still felt in the Charleston area.”

Beyond the Lowcountry, the other three Class A minor league teams in South Carolina are taking part in MiLB CommUNITY First. They include the Greenville Drive (Boston Red Sox), Augusta GreenJackets (San Francisco Giants) and Columbia Fireflies (New York Mets).

John Katz, the president of the Fireflies, said the city has a long history of coming together during times of crisis.

“Columbia is our home and will be for decades to come,” he said. “This is a great opportunity to help raise funds for our community and to reward the brave men and women serving on the front line of the pandemic response teams across the Midlands.”

Baseball was in the middle of spring training when it was forced to suspend activities due to COVID-19. A decision has not been made as to if or when the season will begin.