Charleston RiverDogs evaluating finances after coronavirus nixes minor league season

Rumors that the Minor League Baseball season would be canceled due to the coronavirus had been circulating for a few days.

And early Tuesday, national media outlets confirmed that the official word was expected to come later in the day.

Charleston RiverDogs’ staffers at Riley Park prepared themselves for the news, which they received around 4 p.m. on Tuesday. But when it finally came, team president Dave Echols still had difficulty processing the new reality.

“It was still like a punch in the gut,” said Echols, who has been in the business for about 30 years. “Everything just kind of slowed down for a little while. And as a passionate baseball fan, it just feels like something is missing.”

Echols said he and his staff are trying to keep morale up around the ballpark. Simple things like seeing workers mow the Riley Park outfield, or watching youth camps, go a long way toward staying positive.

But as staffers continue grappling with the emotional loss in Charleston, there are 100-plus minor league owners throughout the country tasked with handling the financial impact. That includes the RiverDogs, the Class A affiliate of the New York Yankees.

Financial concerns

Marvin Goldklang, the principle owner of the RiverDogs and a part owner of the Yankees, didn’t mince words.

“Cancellation of the 2020 baseball season will have a significant economic impact on all minor league teams, including the RiverDogs,” he said.

Goldklang's sons, Jeff and Michael, are also part of the Charleston ownership group, along with longtime marketing guru Mike Veeck and comic actor Bill Murray, among others.

The Columbia Fireflies, a New York Mets’ affiliate that plays in the South Atlantic League with the RiverDogs, expressed concerns about uncertainties moving forward.

“This is not just about the Fireflies not playing baseball. It is about our team of 30 dedicated staff members that rely on the Fireflies to support themselves and their families,” said Fireflies president John Katz. “It’s about our hundreds of part-time and seasonal team members that come together to make Segra Park the best fan experience in the South Atlantic League.”

Financial aid?

The RiverDogs and Fireflies, along with the rest of the league, will be looking for ways to offset the financial burdens.

“Fortunately, we have the internal and ownership resources to weather the storm, though we may be exploring financing options as well," Goldklang said.

Those options could include the Main Street Lending Program, one established by the Federal Reserve that provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses that were in good financial condition before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Goldklang said the team could partake in programs introduced by the U.S. Congress, assuming the proper legislation is passed.

On a local level, the RiverDogs operate Riley Park through a lease agreement with the City of Charleston. For 2020, team ownership is paying $383,000 in rent and another $150,000 to use the parking lots. The team then generates money through parking fees and ticket sales. To put that in perspective, Riley Park surpassed 300,000 fans last season for the third consecutive year, and the RiverDogs have been drawing upwards of 280,000 fans since 2013.

Goldklang said the team has not yet “engaged in any discussions concerning possible adjustments in our rent payments or schedule.”