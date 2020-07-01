You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

We've made this article available without a subscription as a public service.

We depend on the support of subscribers to produce journalism like this every day. Help us continue this important work: subscribe or donate.

top story

Charleston RiverDogs evaluating finances after coronavirus nixes minor league season

  • Updated
RiverDogs_2.jpg (copy)
Buy Now

Dugouts at the Charleston RiverDogs' Riley Park will remain empty following the announcement that the 2020 MiLB season has been canceled. File/Gavin McIntyre/ Staff

 By Gavin McIntyre gmcintyre@postandcourier.com

Rumors that the Minor League Baseball season would be canceled due to the coronavirus had been circulating for a few days.

And early Tuesday, national media outlets confirmed that the official word was expected to come later in the day.

Charleston RiverDogs’ staffers at Riley Park prepared themselves for the news, which they received around 4 p.m. on Tuesday. But when it finally came, team president Dave Echols still had difficulty processing the new reality.

“It was still like a punch in the gut,” said Echols, who has been in the business for about 30 years. “Everything just kind of slowed down for a little while. And as a passionate baseball fan, it just feels like something is missing.”

RiverDogs Julio Mosquera 01.JPG (copy)
Buy Now

Charleston RiverDogs president Dave Echols (left) said his staff is coping with the loss of the 2020 MiLB season. Here he talks with former RiverDogs manager Julio Mosquera (right) and hitting coach Greg Colbrunn before a game in April 2019. File/Lauren Petracca/Staff

Echols said he and his staff are trying to keep morale up around the ballpark. Simple things like seeing workers mow the Riley Park outfield, or watching youth camps, go a long way toward staying positive.

But as staffers continue grappling with the emotional loss in Charleston, there are 100-plus minor league owners throughout the country tasked with handling the financial impact. That includes the RiverDogs, the Class A affiliate of the New York Yankees.

Financial concerns

Marvin Goldklang, the principle owner of the RiverDogs and a part owner of the Yankees, didn’t mince words.

“Cancellation of the 2020 baseball season will have a significant economic impact on all minor league teams, including the RiverDogs,” he said. 

Goldklang's sons, Jeff and Michael, are also part of the Charleston ownership group, along with longtime marketing guru Mike Veeck and comic actor Bill Murray, among others.

The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly.


The Columbia Fireflies, a New York Mets’ affiliate that plays in the South Atlantic League with the RiverDogs, expressed concerns about uncertainties moving forward.

“This is not just about the Fireflies not playing baseball. It is about our team of 30 dedicated staff members that rely on the Fireflies to support themselves and their families,” said Fireflies president John Katz. “It’s about our hundreds of part-time and seasonal team members that come together to make Segra Park the best fan experience in the South Atlantic League.”

Financial aid?

The RiverDogs and Fireflies, along with the rest of the league, will be looking for ways to offset the financial burdens.

“Fortunately, we have the internal and ownership resources to weather the storm, though we may be exploring financing options as well," Goldklang said.

Those options could include the Main Street Lending Program, one established by the Federal Reserve that provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses that were in good financial condition before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Riley Park (copy)

Fans enjoy a June 2018 game at the Charleston RiverDogs' Riley Park. File/Staff

Goldklang said the team could partake in programs introduced by the U.S. Congress, assuming the proper legislation is passed.

On a local level, the RiverDogs operate Riley Park through a lease agreement with the City of Charleston. For 2020, team ownership is paying $383,000 in rent and another $150,000 to use the parking lots. The team then generates money through parking fees and ticket sales. To put that in perspective, Riley Park surpassed 300,000 fans last season for the third consecutive year, and the RiverDogs have been drawing upwards of 280,000 fans since 2013.

Goldklang said the team has not yet “engaged in any discussions concerning possible adjustments in our rent payments or schedule.”

Reach Derrek Asberry at 843-937-5517. Follow him on Twitter @DerrekAsberry

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Free Times Breaking News