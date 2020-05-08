Charleston RiverDogs' COVID-19 readiness plan limits attendance, activities at Riley Park

Assuming minor league baseball has a season this year, the Charleston RiverDogs have crafted a plan that will reduce the number of fans allowed inside Riley Park and limit physical contact to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The Riverdogs rolled out their COVID-19 Readiness Plan, one that will stifle workers’ exposure to fans and help maintain social distancing inside the park.

Team president Dave Echols said there is still no guarantee of a 2020 season, but that he remains hopeful. If and when the season does begin, the readiness plan gives fans an idea of what to expect from the RiverDogs, the New York Yankees’ Class A affiliate.

“We’ve taken the best practices from around the sports agency, from DHEC, and other organizations to create this plan,” Echols said. “It’s a working document and could change here and there as we learn more information.”

Included in the RiverDogs' plan is a move toward a “cashless facility” that will include everything from parking fees to concession purchases.

Overall stadium capacity will be dialed back as well. In the stands, the RiverDogs will leave seats and rows vacant to ensure a safe distance between parties. The same goes for group and hospitality areas around the ballpark.

Fans will be subject to health screenings prior to entry, and law enforcement will be on site to ensure fans are properly spaced out in walkways and other areas of the park.

In addition, all staffers will have their temperatures checked before entering the stadium, and those who deal directly with fans will wear protective gloves and masks. At the start of a shift and multiple times during, employees will be required to wash their hands and change their gloves.

Other changes include:

Only prepackaged utensils, and no more buffet-style food items

No more printed tickets at the park. Box office workers will email tickets to the customers.

Reduced Kids Zone attractions

One-way traffic flow on the concourse

Propped restroom doors to ensure touch-less entry

Autograph sessions with players are no longer permitted

Limited number of people inside the merchandise store

“You’re seeing this type of action taken across multiple industries,” Echols said. “We want to make sure we’re doing our part in keeping our fans and employees safe.”

The RiverDogs, who play in the South Atlantic League, were scheduled to open the season April 9 at Riley Park.