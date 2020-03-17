Charleston restaurant owners welcome mandated closure, but seek relief from financial toll

Restaurants and bars across South Carolina on Wednesday morning will close to dine-in customers under an executive order issued by Gov. Henry McMaster, although takeout and delivery service can continue.

McMaster’s ruling was hailed by downtown Charleston restaurant owners who had petitioned city officials to mandate the closure of enclosed dining spaces, a safety measure adopted by other cities and states in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. They hope government assistance in the form of tax relief or a stimulus package will eventually offset what they describe as a necessary financial sacrifice for the protection of customers and employees.

“I kept waiting for somebody to tell us to close,” said Steven Niketas, owner of Stella’s, who on Tuesday shut down his dining room in advance of the state order.

“We just got busier and busier all weekend,” he added. “There was a line out the door, and it was crowded at the bar, and it was upsetting. I couldn’t understand why no one stepped up to say ‘enough is enough.’ ”

The city of Charleston on Monday capped restaurant occupancy at 50 people, but the measure didn’t satisfy restaurant owners who worried an occupancy figure unrelated to square footage wouldn’t help with social distancing. Hospitality leaders at a private meeting Tuesday morning told city and state elected officials that they wanted government to force all restaurants out of the dine-in business.

They argued an order would even the competitive playing field and strengthen community efforts to contain the coronavirus. Additionally, restaurateurs suggested a mandated closure would give them more leverage in negotiations with lenders and landlords.

“My feeling is they should have shut us down two weeks ago,” said Nico Romo, owner of NICO in Mount Pleasant. His brother owns a restaurant in France which was forced to close with three hours' notice.

Like Niketas, Romo had already decided by Tuesday morning to suspend dine-in service. He didn’t close sooner because he felt obliged to give his employees one last chance to earn money. But he ultimately realized that if their earnings dropped off with customer traffic they wouldn’t collect as much in unemployment as if their checks were based on their typical pay.

Niketas said his employees were “shaken and afraid” when they learned he was ending dine-in service.

“And I didn’t have anything to tell them,” he said. “I have not one concrete thing that I can present to them that anyone in this city has thought to do.”

Many of them are now planning to move out of town to live with relatives who can support them, he added.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

“We already had a massive shortage of staff,” Niketas said. “How are we supposed to get back to normal? Hospitality depends on these people, and it’s like they’re disposable.”

Paying employees is a top priority for restaurant owners, who have banded together to ask the state to waive or delay sales tax payments. Specifically, a local lobbying group which has adopted the slogan “relax the tax” wants South Carolina to forgive February sales tax, which must be remitted by Friday.

“Our hope is that instead of restaurants having to put all of their employees on unemployment, they can keep them on payroll while we wait for the federal relief for the industry which is absolutely the most vulnerable,” said Harry Root of Grassroots Wine, who honed his advocacy skills while leading the recent fight against wine tariffs. “We have employers sitting on cash they could use to keep people on payroll.”

Root estimates one month of sales tax is the equivalent of two weeks’ wages for most restaurants.

“The people we employ are family to us: How are they going to pay their bills?” said state Rep. JA Moore, a Goose Creek Democrat and the chef-owner of a catering company. Moore is backing the sales tax proposal, as well as rent relief and a sped-up system for obtaining unemployment benefits.

“I’m going to fight like hell because we employ so many people,” he said. “Now it’s time for the government to support us.”

Charleston County and the city of Charleston on Tuesday announced they will suspend the collection of accommodations and hospitality taxes for 90 days.

In a separate measure, the S.C. Department of Revenue extended the tax filing deadline for individuals and businesses from April 1 to June 1.

As industry members settle on exactly what they’d like to see in a potential restaurant bailout package, Moore said it will be crucial for them to cultivate their longtime customers’ support.

“A lot of us have watched their children grow up, and celebrated birthdays and Valentine’s Days with them,” he said.

Now, he continued, it’s time for community members to demonstrate what those moments have meant.