Charleston rec facilities offer assistance with scheduling COVID vaccine appointments

Charleston residents who experience difficulty scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine can now receive free assistance at city recreation facilities on the peninsula and in West Ashley and James Island.

This free service is being made available since all South Carolinians 16 and older become eligible for the vaccine March 31.

Some people in traditionally underserved communities have experienced difficulty navigating the scheduling process as the availability of the vaccines became more widespread, the city said.

This free service aims to ensure eligible residents can easily secure vaccination appointments and ultimately help build COVID-19 immunity in Charleston.

Those who are interested can visit the following recreation facilities to access a public computer and receive assistance from staff: St. Julian Devine, Arthur W. Christopher and Shaw community centers; Martin Park and Freddie Whaley Playground on the peninsula; Forest Park Playground in West Ashley; and Thomas Johnson Playground on James Island.

Call the Recreation Department at 843-724-7327 for details.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 344 confirmed, 243 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 464,538 confirmed, 86,131 probable.

Percent positive: 5.7 percent.

New deaths reported: 4 confirmed, 1 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,056 confirmed, 1,070 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 65.2 percent.

How does S.C. rank in vaccines administered per 100,000 people?

41st as of March 29, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Greenville County (83), Richland County (24) and Spartanburg County (25) saw the highest totals.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 16 new cases on March 30, while Berkeley had 11 and Dorchester had 9.

Deaths

Four of the new confirmed deaths reported were patients 65 and older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 514 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of March 30, 128 were in the ICU and 58 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

As more people continue to be vaccinated, DHEC said it is important to continue to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including testing. Testing locations are listed on the agency's website at scdhec.gov/FindATest.

Students who will celebrate spring break in the coming weeks are encouraged to continue to physically distance, wear a mask and get tested before and after the break.