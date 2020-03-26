Charleston professors giving free help to local businesses with COVID-19 questions

You’re seeing the Post and Courier's twice weekly business newsletter. Get all the openings, closings, and the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina here.
The one to watch
Businesses everywhere are facing difficult decisions as the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt the economy, putting people out of work and slowing or suspending operations across a variety of industries.
Looking to connect some local leaders with answers, or at least a listening ear, the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce announced this week that it's working with professors at the College of Charleston to give businesses free consulting sessions.
The program, which they're calling Profs on Call, will match leaders at Charleston-area businesses with professors at the college's School of Business for 15-to-20-minute appointments.
"They may be seeking business advice or just need a sympathetic ear. We’re willing to do either," said Alan Shao, dean of the School of Business.
The idea started when the Chamber reached out Shao, asking how they could collaborate to help local businesses that are struggling with the sudden economic uncertainty brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
Shao said he thought the model made sense and could particularly benefit a small business owner who isn't sure who to reach out to for guidance.
"We have professors who are experts in all these areas of business," he said. "We wanted especially small businesses in the region to have the opportunity to talk to an expert in the field and see how they could maybe soften the impact of what’s going on with their business."
So far, more than 20 faculty members volunteered to participate. They specialize in a variety of topics including finance, marketing, logistics, entrepreneurship, management and accounting.
One of the participating professors is Wayne Smith, chair of the college's Department of Hospitality and Tourism Management. In addition to his experience interacting with Charleston's tourism economy, Smith also has some uniquely applicable experience to share.
In 2003, when the SARS virus was spreading in Canada, Smith was working as a tourism development coordinator in Ontario.
The visitor industry has already been hard hit by the current upheaval as air traffic dwindles and restaurants, attractions and even hotels have started to close their doors and lay off staff.
Hospitality businesses are being faced with "very tough decisions," Smith said.
Charleston-area businesses that want to get advice from Smith or any of the College of Charleston professors participating in Profs on Call can request an appointment by filling out a form on the Chamber's website.
The Chamber has also put together a page of resources for business to use. You can view that page here.
Lowcountry Local First, a nonprofit that supports independently owned businesses in the region, has also compiled resources, webinars and details on action items on their website.
Want to receive this newsletter in your inbox every Monday and Thursday? Sign up for free.
Openings, closings:
- At least 28 Charleston-area hotels, including The Sanctuary on Kiawah Island, the Charleston Marriott, and The Spectator temporarily closed.
- Some local restaurants, like Jackrabbit Filly in Park Circle and Purlieu downtown ended carry-out service out of concern for employees' safety.
- An Aldi in Summerville delayed the opening it planned for this week.
- Convenience store chain Refuel Market is offering delivery service.
Financial statement:
“We want to make sure that as we get deeper into the pandemic’s impact on South Carolina that there is a thought-out, measured approach to allowing essential commerce to still exist."
— Ted Pitts, CEO at the S.C. Chamber of Commerce
South Carolina businesses have been inundating Gov. Henry McMaster's office with notices asking to be exempted as "essential" businesses in the event that a statewide shelter-in-place order is given.
Other stuff you should know:
- More than 31,000 South Carolinians filed for unemployment benefits last week, the state's second-highest weekly total ever. (Post and Courier)
- Across the U.S., 3.3 million people filed for unemployment benefits last week, shattering the previous high of 695,000 in October 1982. (NPR)
- Boeing Co. shares soared 24 percent on Wednesday, largely boosted by news that the Senate agreed on a stimulus package. (Post and Courier)
- The stimulus bill passed the Senate last night, and the House plans to vote Friday. Airlines, cargo carriers and contractors get $60 billion. (CNN)
- This week, the Medical University of South Carolina hired Dr. David Zaas as CEO to oversee its operations in Charleston. (Post and Courier)
Sound smart at work:
"Hey boss, did you know that virtual closings on real estate transactions are not allowed in South Carolina?"
A lawyer has to be present for the closing, but the buyer and seller do not.
Even as the coronavirus pandemic has escalated, high-end home showings and sales have continued in Charleston. Some of the showings are online, but those that are in person usually involve no more than three people, and local realtors say they've been practicing social distancing.
Read more about what Charleston realtors expect for the luxury home market this season in reporter Warren Wise's story.
Do you want this newsletter delivered to your inbox? Subscribe here.