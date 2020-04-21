Charleston preparing for $42 million less in revenues because of coronavirus pandemic

Charleston should be prepared to see as much as a $42 million dip in revenue this year due to the coronavirus pandemic's impact on the city's tourism.

Chief Financial Officer Amy Wharton told City Council on Tuesday that "significant losses" in revenue could extend through the end of the year and possibly into next year. The financial projection she shared is a snapshot of current conditions and takes into account a hopeful, slow reopening in June. The financial hit will be worse if restrictions remain in place longer than June.

The losses include a combined $21.8 million hit to tourism taxes (state, municipal and hospitality taxes), about $14.9 million to the city's enterprise fund (money made from Angel Oak, parking, and Joe Riley baseball stadium) and $5.1 million to the city's general fund (fees from inspections, parks and recreation activities and business licenses).

Mayor John Tecklenburg said staff with the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau expect financial impacts to be similar to 9/11 and the 2008 recession, with a slow build over a few years before things return.

On Wednesday, Tecklenburg and Wharton will go through a list of city projects to figure out what should remain a priority this year and what can be pushed to next year.

Wharton's staff isn't sure how much the city has saved in expenses the past two months, though she noted that the current three-month hiring freeze for over 60 new positions and low fuel costs may help some. She said city department leaders are going through their expenses now and Wharton said she'll have better numbers for City Council next month.

Tecklenburg said there are some projects for which funding earmarks should remain, including a State Transportation Infrastructure Bank application match for the Low Battery seawall.

Council didn't vote Tuesday night, but Councilman Keith Waring said he would want to trim the budget before moving money out of the city's reserve funds. He said the list of projects should be ones that "put heads in beds."

Councilman Peter Shahid said the city is only seeing a hit to revenue right now, unlike damage from a hurricane that involves businesses being shuttered and damage cleanup.

Wharton said the projected numbers also include money set aside in the event of damage from storms. It also doesn't include the roughly $100,000 the city has spent on personal protection equipment for first responders.