Charleston Pour House reopening deck for outdoor drinks and live music

It's been two months since Pour House patrons could rock out to "Dead on the Deck" or since any musical act has performed at the James Island bar and music venue.

Wednesday, that will all change as the outdoor deck once again accommodates patrons for drinks and shows.

With its reopening comes what the Pour House is calling "PoHo-tocols," protocols set in place to encourage social distancing and ensure that patrons and staff members remain safe.

"No handshakes or high-fives, throw up a rock 'n' roll sign instead," is one of the new regulations.

The list includes staying home if you don't feel well, staying 6 feet apart from others, covering coughs and sneezes, keeping your friend circle to eight people or less, visiting the bar briefly and only to order drinks and tossing your single-use drink cup at appropriate receptacles (no refills).

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

In addition, tables have been spaced 8 feet apart and a sanitizing procedure is in place. The staff also is placing a time limit on tables.

Leashed dogs are allowed, and kids must remain at tables at all times.

"Understand that these PoHo-tocols will be actively enforced until we are instructed otherwise," the venue said in a statement. "Help us help you and keep a good thing going."

Upcoming free deck shows, which will take place 6-9 (or 9:30) p.m., include performances by The Reckoning on Wednesday, Hungry Monks Duo on Thursday, Ward Buckheister on Friday, Gaslight Street on Sunday, The Honeymeads on Monday and tomatoband on Tuesday.

In addition to live shows, The Pour House also is offering a virtual "Digging in the Vaults" series of audio archives and "Po House in Yo House" live video streams of bands performing to the empty venue. For more information, visit facebook.com/CharlestonPourHouse.