Charleston passing out free masks at visitor centers to tourists, small businesses

As both coronavirus case numbers and South Carolina hotel occupancy rates continue to climb, tourism leaders are talking nonstop about masks.

With clear guidance from health professionals that face masks prevent the spread of COVID-19 but ample evidence that many people aren't heeding that guidance, messages about wearing masks, practicing social distancing and washing hands frequently have become the mantras of travel leaders who don't want to see their industry shut down again.

Knowing that masks would be key to reopening the region to tourists, Explore Charleston and Charleston County's economic development office teamed up to provide free face coverings to small business owners who didn't need large quantities of masks.

They acquired about 50,000 disposable masks, about half of which have been given out since distribution started in mid-May. The remaining masks are still available for pickup at the visitor centers downtown, in Mount Pleasant and in North Charleston.

The masks are also there for any tourists who need them, said Helen Hill, CEO at Explore Charleston. Many of the freebies being passed out to local businesses are intended to help ensure out-of-town guests are masked, too, she explained.

Small tour operators, for example, may stock them to give to guests who didn't bring a face covering with them.

Hill said that, given Charleston's reputation for hospitality, they've adopted the philosophy that the best sign of good service during these times is an abundance of masks — masks on hotel and restaurant workers, masks on residents and masks available to visitors.

"What better thing can we do right now than to share a mask with them to show we care about them?" she said.

While virtually all Charleston-area attractions that have reopened advertise that they strongly recommend that guests wear masks, some places say they require it.

Since it reopened June 1, the Gibbes Museum of Art, for example, has required that all guests wear masks while they browse the museum's galleries. Masks are available for purchase in the museum's gift shop.

At the Aiken-Rhett house, which is currently displaying an exhibit from local artist Fletcher Williams, called "Promiseland," all guests have also been advised they must be wearing masks before they can start their self-guided tour.

By Wednesday, wearing masks in public places in Charleston will not only be recommended; it will be required by city ordinance. City Council approved the new policy last week.

If an unmasked person is given a warning and ignores it, they will be subject to a $50 fine. Businesses are responsible for making sure their employees comply.