Charleston outlines compliance with SC governor's order to reopen businesses

The city of Charleston outlined safety measures for reopening businesses, saying the city would comply with Gov. Henry McMaster's executive order that retail stores could open.

Unlike McMaster's order to open up public beach accesses, local government ordinances can't supersede the order to reopen businesses, which went into effect Monday.

"We totally appreciate the effort to get the economy going again," Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said at a news conference Tuesday. "We do continue to have concerns about the availability of testing and the growth of the number of cases."

Charleston County officials said they would also comply with the governor's order.

The Charleston City Market, owned by the city, will not reopen yet. Its management team is looking at safety protocols that will need to be in place and a decision on a possible reopening date will be made over the next week, Tecklenburg said.

The city will ask businesses to post notices of their maximum occupancy rate as defined by the governor's order: five customers per 1,000 square feet of retail space or 20 percent of the occupancy limit as determined by the fire marshal.

Tecklenburg reiterated the other standards mentioned in the executive order: Customers will not be allowed to gather within 6 feet of one another and businesses must comply with sanitation guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

The mayor also encouraged businesses to look out for vulnerable employees who could be more at risk for contracting COVID-19.

"It comes down to common sense," Tecklenburg said.

So far, businesses and residents have shown good compliance with previous orders and ordinances, Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds said at the news conference.

"Everybody has come together really well. We have to continue that," Reynolds said. "We don't want our officers exposed. We don't want our officers checking in on businesses."

Tecklenburg expressed hopes that if residents behave responsibly, the effects of the novel coronavirus on daily life will lessen soon. With hurricane season 39 days away, he and Charleston's emergency officials said it was critically important for things to get back on track.

"We're in this boat together," he said.