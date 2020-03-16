Charleston orders two-week halt on evictions amid coronvirus outbreak

Charleston County, which by one measure hosts the highest eviction rate in the nation, put a two-week stop Monday on all evictions and other civil matters in magistrate’s court as officials work to beat back the spread of coronavirus.
While some advocates and state lawmakers have called for a halt on evictions statewide, no other South Carolina major metro county was known to have enacted the moratorium as of Monday afternoon.
“I applaud Charleston County for taking the lead on this,” said state Rep. Marvin Pendarvis, a North Charleston Democrat. He and others have stressed that displacing tenants, including those living on a low income, puts them in harm’s way during the deadly outbreak. It also poses a risk to public health to put potentially infected people out on the streets, they contend.
Cities in other states affected by the public health crisis have also suspended evictions. That includes Baltimore, Miami and Seattle.
North Charleston has the highest eviction rate of any large city in the country, according to a Princeton University analysis of 2016 data. Columbia ranked seventh.
