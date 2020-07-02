You are the owner of this article.
Charleston officials warn hospitals are exhausted as coronavirus cases climb statewide

  • Updated
Abbott antibody testing

MUSC Clinical Laboratory Scientist, Elizabeth Champion-Lyons sets up the i2000SR Architect Plus Immunoassay machine for calibration. The machine will run immunotherapy antibody testing. Pathology and Laboratory Medicine Abbott antibody testing in our clinical labs

 Sarah Pack/MUSC

Local city and health leaders warned Charleston residents Thursday that the onslaught of infections is worrying hospitals with a dwindling supply of open beds.

Dr. Stan Wilson of Roper St. Francis Healthcare said the downtown emergency room had logged three positive tests in the span of eight minutes on Wednesday, and that doctors were worried about bed availability even as the hospital system announced they'd postpone any elective surgeries that would require an overnight stay.

As Charleston leads the state in new cases, many of the positive tests are in patients under 40. But though younger people tend to suffer less severe complications than their older counterparts, they are still at risk of serious effects and can pass the virus on to others.

Statewide numbers

Number of new cases reported: 1,629

Total number of cases in S.C.: 39,587

Number of new deaths reported: 19

Total number of deaths in S.C.: 777

Number of hospitalized patients: 1,125

Percent of tests that were positive: 16.9 percent

Total number of tests in S.C.: 442,263

Which areas are hardest-hit?

Greenville County led the state in new confirmed infections on Thursday with 246 new positive tests, and Charleston County followed with 244 new cases. Horry saw 179, and Richland County counted 114 new positive tests.

What’s happening in the tri-county region?

The tri-county continued to see high coronavirus case numbers on Thursday. In addition to 244 new cases in Charleston County, Berkeley County logged 77 and Dorchester counted 69.

Deaths

Of the newly deceased patients, 15 were individuals above the age of 65 living in Beaufort, Charleston, Colleton, Florence, Horry, Lexington, Richland, Spartanburg and Sumter counties. Four were between the ages of 35 and 65 and resided in Beaufort, Clarendon, Darlington and Sumter counties.

How to stop the spread

Medical experts and government officials have begged people to wear masks as cases spike. While Gov. Henry McMaster declined to issue a statewide mask-wearing mandate, several cities have enacted ordinances within city limits.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control also asked that South Carolinians avoid crowds, stay 6 feet away from others outside their households, and regularly wash their hands.

What do experts say?

The rise in the number of people hospitalized with the virus has concerned medical officials. Officials with the Medical University of South Carolina and Roper St. Francis Healthcare warned that their hospitals were preparing for a rise in new cases, and begged residents to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

