Charleston official says COVID-19 spread is 'very, very low'; SC logs over 500 cases

Charleston city and county coronavirus case numbers “are good” with a “very, very low” growth rate, Charleston’s Chief Innovation Officer Tracy McKee said Wednesday morning.

McKee, during a Health and Wellness Advisory Committee meeting, said the county’s rate of positive test results “seems to be hovering” at 7 percent over the last two weeks. That's higher than the 5 percent positive rate that experts say indicates slower spread, but a marked improvement since the summer spike that made Charleston a hot spot.

The city will again loosen restrictions over the next few weeks, McKee said, meaning city offices will be open to the public. But officials continue to encourage people to do business digitally, by phone or videoconference.

“When in person, it is absolutely necessary and we are obviously using masks requirements and social distancing,” McKee said. “We’re also asking people to limit in-person meetings to less than 15 minutes.”

Additionally, McKee said city officials are keeping an eye on Europe and New York City as coronavirus cases rise there.

During the meeting, state Department of Health and Environmental Control Lowcountry Medical Director Dr. Katy Richardson said the state is putting “an additional emphasis on the need for testing.”

DHEC is recommending that anyone who for more than 15 minutes comes within 6 feet of people not wearing a mask be tested about a week later if they are not symptomatic.

“We’re now increasingly emphasizing screening testing for those out in the community — even if they are practicing precautions — at least once a month,” Richardson said. “For those around others who cannot or do not wear masks, we encourage more frequent testing than that.”

Richardson said DHEC will present its vaccine distribution plan to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the middle of the month so it is “firmly in place” when vaccines start coming to the state, though when that might be is unknown.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 556, which is 252 percent more than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 148,334, plus 5,371 probable cases.

New deaths reported: 27

Total deaths in S.C.: 3,300, plus 202 probable deaths.

Hospitalized patients: 707

Total tests in S.C.: 1,539,978

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 15.7 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus’ spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases reported on Wednesday were Horry, 86; Lexington, 50; and Richland, 44.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 26 new cases, Berkeley had eight and Dorchester had 10.

One of Wednesday's reported deaths was an elderly Charleston resident, another was an elderly Berkeley resident. Officials believe a middle-aged Dorchester resident's death was also related to the virus, but are still working to confirm that.

Deaths

Of the 27 new deaths, 21 were elderly patients aged 65 and older, and five were middle-aged patients aged 35 to 64. One was a young adult, aged 18 to 34.

They lived in Aiken, Anderson, Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Cherokee, Chester, Dillon, Florence, Greenville, Horry, Lancaster, Lexington, Marion, Orangeburg, Spartanburg, Sumter and Union counties.

Hospitalizations

Of 707 coronavirus patients who were hospitalized as of Wednesday, DHEC said, 183 were in intensive care with 93 on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Public health authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions like wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequent hand-washing.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

There are 141 mobile testing events scheduled through Nov. 30 and 315 permanent testing facilities. Go to scdhec.gov/covid19testing to find a testing site in your area.