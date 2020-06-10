Charleston, nonprofit seek $850,000 for small businesses facing coronavirus impacts

The city of Charleston and a local nonprofit are applying for $850,000 from the federal Economic Development Administration to set up loans for small businesses shuttered for at least two months during coronavirus lockdowns.

Charleston City Council gave city staff the go-ahead to apply for the grant during a Tuesday night teleconference City Council meeting.

Through a partnership, the city and Local Development Corp. want to make 15 to 20 loans available over the next year. The loans would include 4 percent interest rates and "at most" a 1 percent closing fee, according to information provided in an application letter from Mayor John Tecklenburg and Steve Saltzman, CEO of the LDC. That letter was provided in City Council agenda documents Tuesday night.

"Businesses will be required to demonstrate COVID-19 related impacts (unless they are a start up), and not have revenues >$2 million," the letter reads.

City staff decided to apply for the loan after receiving a letter from the Economic Development Administration saying funding was available and asked the city to apply, Chief Finance Officer Amy Wharton said.

The grant application is part of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding. It is due on Friday, so it's unclear if or when the city and LDC receives that funding.

The $2 trillion federal CARES Act signed into law in late March included direct payments to taxpayers, grants intended to help small businesses keep their workers, additional benefits to people laid off amid the pandemic, and reimbursements for COVID-19 expenses to state and local governments and hospitals.

In late March and again in mid-April, City Council discussed a small business loan program proposed by business owner and Councilman Jason Sakran. Sakran wanted to use funding earmarked for affordable housing programs administered by the LDC.

That proposal was placed on a Community Development Committee agenda and never acted upon. Later, the funding Sakran sought to use was said to be unavailable.