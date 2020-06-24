Charleston, Mount Pleasant to consider mask-wearing mandate

Charleston and Mount Pleasant are both considering requiring the public to wear masks in public.

Citing the spread of the novel coronavirus, Charleston has the issue listed for consideration at an emergency City Council meeting Thursday.

As proposed, it would cover just about every activity in public, from entering a restaurant, barber, grocery store, indoor space and touring businesses, even to include employees of these services.

It would not cover someone in a personal car.

After a warning, violators would be subject to a possible $50 fine.

The proposed ordinance says the measure is needed in the name of health of public safety, according to the wording.

In Mount Pleasant, Mayor Will Haynie said Tuesday night that data is being collected so that Town Council can "consider a regulation requiring masks."

The next regular council meeting is July 14, but the town has held numerous emergency meetings in response to the novel coronavirus during the past several months. The town suspended normal operations March 17 and issued a stay-at-home proclamation March 31, but gradually reopened town facilities, parks and businesses in the months that followed.

South Carolina also lifted statewide restrictions, and coronavirus cases — and hospitalizations — have been rising quickly in June. Charleston County alone had 211 new cases Tuesday, a daily record, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Mount Pleasant was a hot spot within the county as early as April. According to DHEC there have now been 397 confirmed cases in the two ZIP codes that cover nearly all of the town, 29464 and 29466, but DHEC estimates there are 2,836 cases in Mount Pleasant.

That estimate suggests about three out of every 100 residents in the town has COVID-19. Mount Pleasant has about 90,000 residents and is South Carolina's fourth-largest city.

On June 18 the town shut down its municipal court through June 23 "due to a COVID-19 exposure to a staff member at Town Hall" and directed most town employees to work remotely until further notice.

"‪I have asked the town's emergency coordinator, (whose background is in health care emergency planning), to compile a detailed data analysis of our Covid-19 numbers/trends for Council to consider a regulation requiring masks," Haynie posted on Facebook and Twitter. "We want businesses to remain open and our schools to be safe."

Reaction on Facebook to the mayor's message was overwhelmingly positive. Facebook users can indicate if they "like" or "love" or feel "angry" in response to a message. Haynie's post had 185 "like" or "love" responses and just 11 "angry" responses.

As cases rise, so do fears that businesses could be forced to close again, and fears that schools may not reopen in the fall.

State Superintendent Molly Spearman on Monday stressed the importance of wearing a mask in public, and said that not doing so would threaten schools’ ability to safely reopen.

That same day the city of Greenville adopted a regulation requiring protective masks to be worn by anyone inside a grocery store or pharmacies, and by all retail store employees.

Columbia followed Tuesday with a more far-reaching ordinance, requiring mask-wearing at all commercial businesses in the state's second-largest city.

The wearing of protective masks is a key to limiting the spread of the virus according to public health officials. Earlier this month, DHEC, the S.C. Hospital Association, the S.C. Medical Association and the S.C. Office of Rural Health issued a joint statement that said: "We must all commit to wearing face masks in public spaces — if we all wear them, we’ll all be protected."

The details of a potential mask-wearing requirement in Mount Pleasant have not been specified. The mayor did not respond to phone and text messages Wednesday morning seeking comment.