Charleston, Mount Pleasant, county parks reopen Friday; people expected to keep moving

Dozens of people flocked to Charleston's City parks on a breezy, pleasant afternoon Friday with packed picnic snacks and blankets to stretch out.

It was the first day parks in the Charleston, Mount Pleasant and Charleston County had been open in weeks.

On Thursday night, Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg told City Council he was reopening all parks except Demetre Park on James Island. They'd been closed to discourage groups from gathering while medical professionals grapple with the coronavirus pandemic.

Tecklenburg told City Council that park-goers were expected to keep moving and use the space as a chance to exercise, not congregate.

That wasn't the case Friday at two city parks.

Mount Pleasant officials decided Monday to reopen most of the city's parks. County officials also decided Thursday to reopen most county parks on Friday. As with Charleston's city parks, playgrounds remained closed.

Car traffic was supposed to be blocked on Mary Murray Drive surrounding Hampton Park in Charleston on Friday afternoon, but cars traveled freely there.

Ralph and Eileen Ross drove down from Summerville to walk around White Point Garden. The drive usually takes an hour, but with fewer people on the road it took 40 minutes.

Ralph Ross said they've been paying attention to Gov. Henry McMaster's updates and keeping up on the news.

"We saw it was going to be a beautiful, perfect day," Ross said. "Everyone is being polite and keeping their distance."

Ross said he thinks people have a little cabin fever and need to get out. The couple were eager for outdoor restaurant seating to resume.

Hanahan couple Courtney Rose Dykeman-Bermingham and her fiance Kevin Norris picnicked at Hampton Park. They planned for a 150-person wedding in Annapolis two weeks from now but will have a small wedding in Charleston instead.

As part of their prewedding fun, each is taking turns hosting a date ahead of the wedding. On Friday, they drove down from Hanahan because Dykeman-Bermingham wanted to take Norris to a park with a gazebo. The couple's first date and proposal took place in a park with a gazebo.

They tried to walk along trails in Hanahan the past few weeks, but they were closed.

Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds said Friday that officers were out in the parks breaking up groups.

In North Charleston, parks and playgrounds were closed by the city on March 22, but with some gates left unlocked people still entered and made use of parks. People at Northwoods Community Park have been seen riding bikes and fishing at the lagoon.

City spokesman Ryan Johnson said all of the city's passive parks will remain closed until May 11 and once open playgrounds, basketball courts, athletic fields, gyms and community centers will still be off limits. In addition, Johnson said, people should continue to practice social distancing.

Johnson said it's difficult to police the closure of passive parks. Still, people continued to use them, and some playgrounds.

North Charleston resident Kia Wiggins was at Northwoods park with her nieces and nephew on Friday afternoon, as the little ones enjoyed swings in the closed playground. Wiggins said she wouldn’t have gone to the park if there was a large group of people. She feels the city should wait to officially open public parks when the number deaths declines substantially.

“It’s too soon to open up anything,” she said. “Everybody’s going to get back sick.”

City resident Justin Lemon said people should be allowed to attend passive parks as long as they practice social distancing. He’s been going to Northwoods two days a week.

“People get bored,” he said. “They want to get out. Get some fresh air.”

Wearing a face mask, he sat in his parked car listening to music with the windows rolled down.