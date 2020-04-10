Charleston men cited for violating stay-at-home order as SC logs 3,065 coronavirus cases

South Carolina reached 3,065 total coronavirus cases Friday, surpassing the milestone 3,000 patients for the first time as it logged 274 new positive tests and five new deaths.

A total of 72 coronavirus patients from the Palmetto State have died. The most recent five include three patients from Greenville county, one from Berkeley County and one from Florence County. Two were elderly, three middle-aged, and all had underlying health conditions, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

South Carolina surpassed 2,000 cases on Sunday and 1,000 cases on March 31, 25 days after the first two cases were recorded in the state on March 6.

As South Carolina's rate of coronavirus infection continues to climb and officials crack down on social distancing orders, three more Charleston residents have been cited with violating the city's stay-at-home ordinance.

Three men were cited at 15 Line St. on Wednesday afternoon, police said. Police Chief Luther Reynolds said they were told repeatedly to leave the area but refused.

To date, five people have been issued misdemeanor summonses for violating the city's stay-at-home ordinance: two Town of James Island residents at Demetre Park on James Island last Friday and then three on the East Side Wednesday.

So far, three businesses have been cited with misdemeanor summonses for violating the city's non-essential business ordinance.

It's been weeks since Charleston closed public parks and asked residents to stay home, and Gov. Henry McMaster issued a statewide order Monday.

Roper St. Francis Healthcare announced eight new positive tests from its hospitals on Friday morning, bringing the hospital system's total to 149 patients with positive diagnoses. Most are home as they recover.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

In addition to enforcing stay-at-home orders, local law enforcement agencies are taking precautions with their own equipment.

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office had its entire fleet of vehicles decontaminated. Chembion Environmental, based in North Charleston, was cleaning squad cars and detention center vehicles throughout the week, the department said.

As inmates enter the Charleston County jail, their temperatures and travel histories are checked and those with high temperatures are isolated, according to a checklist the department shared Friday. Staff temperatures are also checked daily.

Inmates with symptoms will be isolated and required to wear masks outside of their cells.

DHEC announced Friday that it will conduct virtual food-safety checks for restaurants and retail operations.

"This creative approach allows us to stay connected with these essential businesses while we continue our oversight of food safety compliance,” said Myra Reece, DHEC’s Director of Environmental Affairs. “We’re working together to help ensure the food that customers order is safe.”

Mikaela Porter contributed to this report.