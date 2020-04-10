You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

We've made this article available without a subscription as a public service.

We depend on the support of subscribers to produce journalism like this every day. Help us continue this important work: subscribe or donate.

top story

Charleston men cited for violating stay-at-home order as SC logs 2,792 coronavirus cases

  • Updated
coronavirus cleaning ccso vehicles

A Chembion Environmental employee decontaminates  a Charleston County Sheriff's Office vehicle Friday, April 10, 2020. Charleston County Sheriff's Office/Provided

As South Carolina's rate of coronavirus infection continues to climb and officials  crack down on social distancing orders, three more Charleston residents have been cited for violating the stay-at-home ordinance.

Three men were cited at 15 Line St. on Wednesday afternoon, police said. Police Chief Luther Reynolds said they were told repeatedly to leave the area but refused.

To date, five people have been issued misdemeanor summons for violating the city's stay-at-home ordinance: two Town of James Island residents at Demetre Park on James Island last Friday and three on the East Side Wednesday.

So far, three businesses have been cited with misdemeanor summons for violating the city's non-essential business ordinance.

It's been weeks since Charleston closed public parks and asked residents to stay home, and Gov. Henry McMaster issued a statewide order Monday.

The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly.


As of Thursday afternoon, the Department of Health and Environmental Control had identified a total of 2,792 South Carolinians who've contracted the virus, 67 of whom have died.

In addition to enforcing stay-at-home orders, local law enforcement agencies are taking precautions with their own equipment.

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office had its entire fleet of vehicles decontaminated. Chembion Environmental, based in North Charleston, was cleaning squad cars and detention center vehicles throughout the week, the department said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Mikaela Porter contributed to this report.

Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News