Charleston Mayor Tecklenburg details coronavirus conditions needed to reopen city

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg shared a preliminary plan with City Council members on Thursday outlining a series of conditions that are needed before social-distancing restrictions can be lifted and the city returned to pre-coronavirus times.

"I think the immediate task and track will be twofold," Tecklenburg said. "One is really to make sure we're getting our heads around testing and contact tracing ... to the level of specificity where we'll be able to recommend to businesses reopening on a testing protocol and availability."

The other, Tecklenburg said, is to make sure that the tri-county area has uniform guidelines for various business sectors like restaurants, manufacturing and distribution.

He wants a uniform standard that's rooted in recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state Department of Health and Environmental Control so it's clear to restaurant owners, for example, how many people can be seated or how far apart tables should be.

"I think that it is inevitable that until a vaccine and effective treatment is in place that we'll have to continue some measure of social distancing in all that we do even after an initial reopening," Tecklenburg said.

Part of that effort includes the formation of a tri-county task force to examine and create guidelines. Tecklenburg said the Charleston Redevelopment Authority, with representation from all cities in the tri-county area, would be the best to lead this effort.

The other conditions Tecklenburg outlined included a low rate of COVID-19 infection and knowing that local hospitals are capable of handling a surge of coronavirus cases, which MUSC has indicated to the city.

Tecklenburg said the city needs to work with the state Department of Health and Environmental Control and the Governor's Office to improve health infrastructure and contact tracing.

Councilwoman Carol Jackson suggested the mayor share the plan with the state as it assembles its own "Accelerate South Carolina" group next week.

Councilman Ross Appel praised Tecklenburg's initial plan.

"I think we would benefit tremendously as a city by focusing on what we have direct control over: our ordinances, our processes and procedures," Appel said. "Find the low-hanging fruit at our fingertips for ways that we can remove barriers, remove obstacles, remove red-tape for small businesses, for affordable housing and other types of efforts to enable the city to spring back to its feet."

The city has been under stay-at-home restrictions for over three weeks, with some businesses, like salons, barbershops and gyms, deemed nonessential businesses and required to be closed. Parks are closed to the public and people are encouraged to leave their homes only for trips to the grocery store, pharmacy or doctor's office, or to exercise.

On March 17, the city required restaurants to close indoor dining and asked residents to not gather in groups of 50 or more. A week later the stay-at-home restrictions were put in place.