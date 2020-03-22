Charleston mayor says business as usual has price: 'Death sentence for thousands'

County and city officials for the Charleston area are now urging residents to stay home at all possible, saying the coronavirus could spread exponentially in South Carolina if strict preventive measures aren't taken immediately.

South Carolina officials announced 22 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, including four in Charleston County. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 195 in 33 counties.

There are two new cases each in Beaufort, Greenville, Horry, Lancaster and York counties. Berkeley, Colleton, Darlington, Hampton and Kershaw counties each have one new case, while Richland County has three new cases.

Additionally, S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is investigating a potential exposure to the virus and its related disease, COVID-19, at Wando High School.

As the number of South Carolina's confirmed coronavirus cases rise, including three deaths announced on Saturday, Charleston-area governments were urging residents to avoid leaving their homes.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said at a news conference Sunday that businesses that aren’t truly essential should consider closing or having employees work from home, as difficult as the choice may be.

“We can still avoid being a hotspot,” he said. “Doctors tell us that the uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 would be nothing less than a death sentence for thousands of our friends and family members right here in the Lowcountry."

The weekend has hit the state especially hard as testing became more widespread. On Saturday, 46 new cases were reported by DHEC, the biggest daily jump yet.

Tecklenburg was joined on Sunday by Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie as well as other officials.

“I think there’s a storm party mentality,” Haynie said. “But this is not a storm we’re waiting for. It’s already here.”

“If you carry this virus, you are the storm,” Haynie said.

Mount Pleasant Police Chief Carl Ritchie said his officers have had to break up several gatherings of more than 10 people. It takes time away from enforcing against crime, Ritchie said, and it could expose first responders to the virus.

Ritchie and Charleston County Sheriff Al Cannon said they haven’t seen too many intentional violations of the order against dining at restaurants. It usually just takes a phone call to explain the restrictions, Ritchie said.

County and city leaders warned that the United States could soon experience Italy’s level of disaster without preventive measures.

“We have to take this as serious as a heart attack,” Tecklenburg said.

To his knowledge, no county or city officials have tested positive for COVID-19.

Charleston County Council Chairman Elliott Summey also urged the public to stay at home.

"If you don't need to be out, don't," Summey told The Post and Courier. He said he hopes that if more people stay home, state and local governments won't have to take more drastic measures to limit the spread of the virus. Some states with larger outbreaks have ordered residents to stay home unless necessary, entering lockdown modes.

Summey said that rather than mandating, officials are asking the public to use common sense and limit exposure to COVID-19.

He recommended that if people do have to leave the home, avoid crowds and stay in groups of two to three people at most. Staying home can help local leaders, and particularly first responders, to manage the outbreak.

"We're all inconvenienced right now," Summey said. The sooner South Carolinians limit the spread, the sooner life can return to normal, he said.