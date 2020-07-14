Charleston may see stricter face mask enforcement with city now SC's coronavirus hot spot

Starting Wednesday, people in Charleston may be required to wear face coverings in all public places.

Those who do not wear face coverings in public could be fined $100 for the first offense, $200 for the second and $500 for the third.

Exemptions still would be in place for medical and religious reasons.

The hefty fines are part of a series of new, stricter coronavirus measures the Charleston City Council will consider Tuesday night.

The vote comes as Charleston County, once again, leads the state in new cases. On Monday, 279 new, positive coronavirus cases were reported — more than double the number of new cases in Richland, Horry and Greenville counties.

In addition to mandatory face coverings in all public places, including sidewalks, streets and public rights of way, City Council also will consider prohibiting bars and restaurants from playing amplified music after 9 p.m. and restricting bar and restaurant occupancy levels.

Bars and restaurants would be required to keep their occupancy at 50 percent, or 1 person per 36 square feet, whichever is less. Those new occupancy levels only apply to indoor dining and those entering the bar or restaurant. Businesses will be required to post those new occupancy limits on entrance doors to bars or restaurants.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Charleston police will have the discretion to break up groups of three or more if they deem the group to be a public health risk. Social gatherings of more than 10 people in public spaces are also prohibited.

The city enacted a face covering ordinance on June 25, which went into effect on July 1. That city law only required people to wear masks when they went into buildings. The fine, after a warning, was limited to $50.

Despite the ongoing rise of positive coronavirus cases in the state — now one of three in the U.S. and world deemed hot spots — Gov. Henry McMaster insists he won’t issue a masking order like more than 15 states.

McMaster said a statewide mandate would be “impossible” to enforce. He cited concerns about constitutionality, noting that people could sue for government overreach. He also said there would be limited enforcement resources.

The meeting begins at 5 p.m. and will be streamed live on the City's YouTube channel. Or, to listen to the meeting, call 1-929-205-6099 and use access code 912096416.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.