Shoppers return to Charleston malls, Belk after stores shuttered during pandemic

With a fresh purchase in hand from the Simply Southern clothing store at Northwoods Mall, Wendy Smerkol said she and her daughters just needed to get out of the house.

"We are looking for some normalcy," the Summerville resident said while looking for a birthday present for her husband. "We can't live all cooped up in a house all the time."

Northwoods and Citadel malls reopened Friday along with all Belk stores across South Carolina after being shuttered for weeks because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Only a handful of retailers were welcoming customers at both shopping centers, but a steady stream of shoppers — most wearing face masks — walked past the gated shops and into the few that were open. Some had lines of customers waiting to get in.

Retailers are slowly propping open their doors again, but under social distancing and store occupancy guidelines to help prevent the spread of the virus that has claimed 246 lives across South Carolina and more than 64,000 across the U.S.

Zumiez manager Ian King is allowing up to 10 shoppers at one time inside the clothing and skateboard shop he manages at Northwoods Mall in North Charleston.

"Business has been surprisingly steady," King said. "At one point we had six to eight people waiting outside."

Just down the way, Jessica Ploughe, owner of skin and hair care store Edisto & Co., said she had a lot of browsers by early afternoon.

"People are itching to get back out," the Ridgeville resident said.

Ploughe had packed up and was ready to move out, but she decided to stay after reaching a new deal with the landlord.

"Now, I basically just have to rebuild the whole business," she said.

Inside the Belk department store at Northwoods, Miranda Ogier of West Ashley scoured a rack of colorful summer blouses.

"I need some new spring clothes," the health care worker said. "Getting back out improves everybody's mood."

In Belk at Citadel Mall in West Ashley, Laurie Ferguson, shopping with her daughter and granddaughter of Ladson, exclaimed, "We are going to buy something. We are bored to death at home."

Her daughter, Presley Leckie, added, "You can only do so much in the house. I'm glad we are starting to normalize."

In women's clothing boutique StyleDwell at Citadel Mall, store manager Ashley Bishop was pleasantly surprised with the shop's number of customers.

"It's been better than I thought it would be with traffic flow and sales," Bishop said.

Wearing a mask, Robert Burn, store manager at Belk at Northwoods, noted the steady stream of customers inside the store and said people seem pleased to see retailing come back to life.

"People have been cooperative, especially with the fitting rooms closed," he said. "It's been fun to see how excited everyone is here."

Belk's two local mall locations have one entrance from the outside as the store keeps track of how many people come inside. The entrances from inside the malls are not open at Belk.

Other retailers are starting to come back as well.

Starbucks will begin reopening its Canadian and U.S. locations starting Monday. About 90 percent of them will reopen by June 1. Customers won't be allowed inside, but can pick up pre-ordered drinks at a hand-off area or drive-thru.

Also, on Monday membership club store Costco Wholesale will require most shoppers and all employees to wear face masks. It's the first major retailer to require face coverings for customers.

"The use of a mask or face covering should not be seen as a substitute for social distancing," the Issaquah, Wash.-based company said in a statement.

On Monday, Costco also will return to normal operating hours of 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. weekdays, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Costco operates two stores in the Greater Charleston area in Mount Pleasant and West Ashley.