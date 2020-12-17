Charleston library closed for coronavirus sanitation as SC confirms over 2,000 new cases

Charleston County's main library on Calhoun Street will be closed temporarily as a contractor sanitizes the building. A staff member there tested positive for COVID-19, according to the library system, so other staff who've been in contact with them are quarantining.

Library staff expect the building and book return to reopen on Saturday, spokesman Doug Reynolds said.

The closure comes as 2,023 more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus and nearly 40 more people in the Palmetto State died.

While Charleston County Public Library is still offering curbside services, four locations are open for patrons to print materials and browse the shelves. One of them, Wando Mount Pleasant Library closed for sanitation last week after two staff members tested positive.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 2,023, which is 1,180 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 243,583, plus 19,191 probable cases

New deaths reported: 39

Total deaths in S.C.: 4,484 confirmed, 359 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 3,207,401

Hospitalized patients: 1,524

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 21.1 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus' spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases reported Thursday were Greenville, 306; Lexington, 157; and Richland, 154.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 55 new cases; Berkeley, 41; and Dorchester, 61.

Deaths

Nine of the 39 deaths reported Thursday were patients aged 35 to 64, and the rest were aged 65 and older.

They lived in Anderson, Charleston, Clarendon, Colleton, Edgefield, Fairfield, Florence, Greenville, Greenwood, Horry, Lancaster, Lexington, Orangeburg, Pickens, Richland, Spartanburg, Sumter, Union, Williamsburg and York counties.

Hospitalizations

Of the 1,524 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday, 333 were in intensive care and 113 were on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions such as wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequently washing hands.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

Go to scdhec.gov/findatest to find a testing site in your area.