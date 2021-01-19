Charleston joins national COVID-19 memorial as SC logs over 5,600 coronavirus victims

On Tuesday, Charleston prepared to join the country in mourning the Americans who've died after contracting COVID-19.

Churches across the Holy City planned to ring their bells in victims' honor and city leaders said they'd light up City Hall at 5:30 p.m.

The Palmetto State's former poet laureate, Marjory Wentworth, planned to recite "Four Hundred Thousand Names" in a live-streamed event on Facebook at 5:30 p.m.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had confirmed 394,495 coronavirus deaths. Over 5,600 of them died in South Carolina.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 2,570, which is 1,527 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 357,508, plus 36,810 probable cases

New deaths reported: 11

Total deaths in S.C.: 5,673 confirmed, 586 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 4,402,976

Hospitalized patients: 2,353

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 23.3 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus' spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

According to data from the Department of Health and Environmental Control, the top counties for new coronavirus cases reported Tuesday were Greenville, 296; Spartanburg, 202; and York, 172.

What about tri-county?

On Tuesday, Charleston County reported 127 new cases while Berkeley had 58 and Dorchester logged 90.

Deaths

Each of the 11 new victims that DHEC confirmed Tuesday was at least 65 yeas old.

They lived in Aiken, Berkeley, Charleston, Florence, Lexington, Newberry, Orangeburg and Richland counties.

Hospitalizations

Of the 2,353 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday, 483 were in intensive care and 313 were on ventilators.

Around 85 percent of the state's reported intensive care beds are occupied. In the Lowcountry, data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shows ICU beds here are at 84 percent capacity, with the Medical University of South Carolina's ICU beds at 95 percent capacity.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions, such as wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequently washing hands.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

MUSC will offer testing at the Charleston International Airport's new parking deck from 2:30-5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

Go to scdhec.gov/findatest to find a testing site in your area.