Charleston hotels took major hit in March because of coronavirus; more now closed

Charleston-area hotel figures for March show the local accommodations sector has already taken a serious hit from travel declines caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

From March 1-28, Charleston-area lodgings were down 181,086 room nights compared to last year, according to figures provided by the College of Charleston.

That's about 40 percent of all the hotel nights sold in March 2019. The full decline for the month could be slightly higher, too, since the data available don't account for the last three days of March.

Since the loss also includes days earlier in the month when the majority of hotel rooms were still full, it's likely April will see a much larger drop, especially as more properties decide to close.

By Thursday, at least 39 hotels in Charleston County had suspended operations. Another 23 bed and breakfasts and vacation rental property firms had stopped taking bookings, too.

The largest share of hotel closings in the state came from Myrtle Beach where all accommodations have been ordered to close through the end of April. At least 263 hotels in the Grand Strand had closed by the end of the week.

Some Charleston lodgings, like the Francis Marion Hotel, have set tentative re-opening dates in mid-April. Others, like Hotel Bennett, have said they can't accept reservations through April 30.

And a couple boutique properties, like The Spectator and the French Quarter Inn, sent out messaging that they won't reopen their rooms until mid-May.

Just 18.5 percent of Charleston County's remaining hotel rooms were occupied last week, a 79 percent year-over-year drop. That rate dropped from 29 percent the week prior and 65 percent the week before that.

This week, the county's hotels likely logged an average below 15 percent, said Wayne Smith, chair of the College of Charleston's Department of Hospitality and Tourism management.

Hotels on the peninsula were faring the worst, seeing occupancy rates in the single digits, he said.

That's just about in line with projections his office used to estimate an about $523 million tourism loss for Charleston across a four-week period during the pandemic. If anything, that figure might have been a little low, Smith said.

Smith's team is working on another projection for likely losses in the Charleston visitor industry beyond that month-long window. That analysis will be easier, Smith said, since they have a "much better handle on the status quo."

While Smith said it's likely the Charleston area will see turnover in the restaurant space, hotels are a surer guarantee to reopen after shuttering for the short term. Hotels are owned space whereas most restaurateurs rent.

But when lodgings do reopen their doors, Smith said he anticipates there will be a "huge scramble in the marketplace for workers."

While a hotel may say it hopes to bring back the same workers they're laying off now, Smith said it's likely a number of those staffers will choose to leave hospitality as a field to pursue other work.

"For almost every hotel in town, it's going to be like staffing a new hotel," he said.

Hotels across the state have laid off several thousand staff members during the downturn already, making the job category second behind restaurant workers for the most unemployment filings for the last couple of weeks.

For the two weeks ending March 28, about 5,690 hotel workers lost their jobs in South Carolina, according to initial unemployment claims filed with the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.

The restaurant industry has fared worse. In the same time frame, almost four times that number — more than 22,500 workers — were laid off from restaurants in South Carolina, according to those figures.