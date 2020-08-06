Charleston hospitals team up to encourage public to wear masks during COVID-19 pandemic

Five hospital systems in the tri-county area have teamed up to encourage everyone to wear masks in public.

The new "Masks Save Lives" campaign was conceived to underscore that "cloth face coverings are a critical tool in the fight against COVID-19 that could reduce the spread of the disease."

“Masking is simple and a proven way to protect against COVID-19,” said Trident Health CEO Todd Gallati, in a press release. “Our own staff’s safety during this time has been a testament and the other universal safety measures we have in place such as social distancing and hand hygiene.”

East Cooper Medical Center, Roper St. Francis Healthcare, the Medical University of South Carolina, Trident Health and the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center are participating in the campaign.

Several municipalities in the state have already passed mask mandates.

According to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, nearly 100,000 positive COVID-19 tests have been administered in this state and more than 1,800 people have died from the novel coronavirus.