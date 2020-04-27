Charleston hospitality group brings back 100 employees, plans 'limited' hotel opening

Though their dining rooms and hotel suites are still empty, a Charleston-based hospitality group said it will put more than 100 people back to work this week.

But, at least for now, work will look different.

Avocet Hospitality, which owns several Charleston hotels and restaurants including Tides Folly Beach and The Vendue, is bringing back furloughed employees for online training sessions that they will complete from home.

A group of about two dozen managers started the training Monday and more workers will join them on Wednesday, said Jonathan Weitz, the company's owner. They have enough training sessions prepared to host three classes a day until May 15, he said.

The sessions will review some core aspects of their regular training but also cover changes the company will implement post-pandemic to meet social distancing guidelines and make guests feel safer.

"Almost every aspect of a guest arrival will be adjusted in some way," Weitz said.

For example, he said, valet service will be suspended. The check-in process will be "as virtual as possible" to eliminate contact, and items that can't easily be sanitized, like throw pillows and magazines, will be removed from guest rooms.

Some just-for-fun classes will be thrown in, too, Weitz said, like a cooking demonstration from one of their chefs.

After having to furlough the majority of his employees last month because of closures caused by the coronavirus pandemic, being able to call workers last Friday and tell them they would be working again was an "unbelievably happy experience," Weitz said.

"I told them, 'Hey, look, we don’t know when we’re opening, but we’re very excited to have you back,'" he said.

The employees who will be participating in the training include a large group from Tides, a 132-room beachfront hotel on Folly Beach. Since the city has prohibited new overnight bookings during the health crisis, Tides will not reopen until after Folly Beach hotels are allowed to accept new reservations again.

Regardless, Weitz said, they don't plan to reopen Tides until after the online training courses are completed.

A smaller group from The Vendue in downtown Charleston will also be participating in training, and some employees will return to work at the hotel for a "very limited" reopening on Friday, Weitz said.

There has been a recent uptick in reservation requests downtown that prompted the decision, Weitz said, but they will only be opening a fraction of the property's 84 rooms to start out.

That's part of what Weitz described as a three-phased plan for reopening that will be used across all of their properties. In phase two, The Vendue will open more rooms, but a portion of the property will still be closed.

While the reopening of the business will be phased in, Weitz said he didn't want to do the same thing with his employees.

"I wanted to bring many as we possibly could," he said. "This way, they can work and still be safe at home."

Thousands of Charleston-area hospitality workers are still unemployed following mass layoffs brought on by the pandemic.

The College of Charleston estimated earlier this month that at least two-thirds of the market's tourism-related jobs had been lost during the health crisis. Hotels laid off about three-quarters of their workers, the college found, and restaurants let about 65 percent of their employees go.

Across the state, the restaurant sector has, by far, generated the highest number of unemployment claims. Hotels consistently rank in the top five for jobless claims in the state's weekly reports.