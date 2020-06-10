Charleston hospital celebrates 1 man's recovery as SC logs 528 new coronavirus cases

As 513 South Carolinians tried to fight off COVID-19 from their hospital beds, one patient on Wednesday left behind the ward which he'd been treated in for eight weeks.

Bruce Johnson had been bedridden with a breathing tube pumping him air for much of his stay at Roper St. Francis Hospital. Nurses weren't sure the middle-aged man would pull through, but Johnson's family picked him up from the hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

"The whole hospital needed this," nurse Eden Buntin said. "He became one that we took under our wings and we all just really wanted to see him get through."

But even as Johnson was discharged on Wednesday, the state logged an additional 528 new coronavirus cases and seven patient deaths, bringing South Carolina to a total of 575 deaths and 15,759 known cases.

Johnson was among the first patients Buntin treated in the hospital's dedicated coronavirus ward, and the first whose age and medical history made the depth of his condition a shock.

Johnson, who lives in the Huger area, is one of thousands of S.C. residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 since March. His caretakers feared he'd join the 575 patients who had died by Wednesday — but instead, he carried a sign reading "Thank you all so much" as a worker pushed his wheelchair to the exit.

As of Tuesday, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control had logged 261,377 COVID-19 tests performed throughout the Palmetto State.

When JoAnn Stokes-Smith, the first Charleston resident to die of the coronavirus, breathed her last earlier this year, Buntin, the nurse, held the patient's hand.

Nursing coronavirus patients gets personal. Buntin brought adult coloring books and gardening magazines from home for Stokes-Smith and provided Bloomberg Businessweek magazines for Johnson when she learned he followed financial news. She and a fellow nurse wrapped their own phones in plastic so Johnson's family could call him.

"There was really nothing that nobody wasn't willing to do," Buntin said. "I wouldn't miss it for the world. ... We don't always get to have those victories."

Seven patients weren't so fortunate Wednesday. Two middle-aged residents and five over 65 died Wednesday, according to DHEC. They lived in Chesterfield, Florence, Greenville, Newberry and Spartanburg counties.

Authorities are ramping up testing, including nearly 1,500 Kiawah Island residents who were tested for antibodies. But officials warn that the increased testing doesn't fully account for the steep increase in known cases.

Gov. Henry McMaster said in a Wednesday news conference there isn't enough constitutional precedent or available law enforcement to require South Carolinians to wear masks in public settings.

"COVID's not going anywhere, not anytime soon," Buntin said. "The virus really dealt a wildcard. ... We just take it right to the chin."

"I am more concerned about COVID-19 in South Carolina than I have ever been before," state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said at Wednesday's news conference. "It doesn’t take hard data to observe that many people across the state aren’t social distancing."

But the governor reiterated that social distancing is what people must do to be personally responsible for their own health and others. "We all have to practice that social responsibility," McMaster said. "That is the only way we will stop this virus short of a vaccine."

But even as patients and health care workers struggle daily to brace for the long haul — Buntin has quarantined away from her 6-year-old son for months — everyday victories like a recovered patient mean the world.

"I hope (families) all know that every single patient is a Bruce, every single patient is a Miss Stokes," Buntin said. "We're doing every single thing we can do to make sure they're coming home."