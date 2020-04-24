Charleston homeless providers grapple with how to support most vulnerable during pandemic

South Carolina residents have been told over and over to shelter in place or stay at home to protect themselves and others from the coronavirus. But hundreds of people across Charleston County don’t have a safe place to call home.

As the COVID-19 pandemic has shuttered business and schools nationwide, homeless service providers have been forced to adapt. Many have curtailed their services to minimize the risk of spreading the disease, resulting in new challenges for the homeless adults who rely on them.

Some providers have halted the admission of new clients. Others have stopped providing free meals for unsheltered adults. Making things even more difficult: Restaurants and libraries have closed, making it difficult for some to find a place to clean up or wash their hands.

Meanwhile, some local organizations and nonprofits say more people need help each day.

Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach, a Charleston-based homelessness nonprofit, has seen demand increase for the free lunches it serves five days a week. Usually the organization serves about 60 to 70 homeless people each day. Maybe 80 “on a really bad day,” Executive Director Ericka Plater said.

“Now we're every day serving consistently over 100 people who are coming just for lunch,” she said.

That's because they're one of the few organizations still open and providing community meals to the public, she said.

"Some nonprofits are struggling with the increase in volume. And so they had to just kind of close their doors because it wasn't really safe for their staff or volunteers," she said.

Our Lady of Mercy has also been affected.

Many of its homeless health supports have been temporarily suspended, including dental and OB/GYN services, as well as adult education initiatives and after-school child care programs. Plater said the main focus now is providing people with food to eat and financial assistance for rent or bills to keep some of the most vulnerable from losing their homes.

Despite the rise in people seeking help, many organizations report a lack of volunteers that’s straining their resources. Officials with the Navigation Center, a coalition of service providers in Charleston, said they’re currently helping around 30 to 40 people per day compared with five to 10 people per day before the pandemic. Without volunteers, they have only two people on staff who now work seven days a week.

They’ve continued to offer meals Tuesday through Sunday nights, but helping people find jobs or places to stay during the pandemic is getting more difficult. It's been harder to provide sorely needed mental health services, which must now be done remotely.

“At least we’re still here for them,” said CEO Marie Elena Roland. “This virus has really set people even more behind.”

One80 Place, a shelter in Charleston, has suspended new admissions since the city's stay-at-home ordinance began in March. Leaders there decided to temporarily stop community lunches and are mostly focusing on people already in the shelter.

The approximately 100 residents are screened twice a day for symptoms of the virus. The shelter hired a second nurse to have medical staff available seven days a week. So far, no one in the shelter has tested positive for COVID-19.

“I don’t think we’ve seen the peak impact with this population yet,” said Marco Corona, the shelter’s chief development officer.

Facing bigger obstacles

Henry “Vincent” Keith, 63, was forced to leave his apartment after getting behind on some bills not long before the virus shuttered the state.

As a result of the closures, Keith was furloughed from his position at a downtown hotel. He found himself with no job, no house and nowhere to turn, and was forced to sleep in a car nestled beneath a busy highway overpass in downtown Charleston.

"I'm out here on the streets, just trying to survive,” Keith said.

He’s been trying to navigate the state’s unemployment process. With no place to charge his phone and no computer to access the internet, it’s an uphill battle.

He sometimes worries about what might happen if he catches the virus. While he tries to maintain social distancing as much as he can, it’s difficult. He’s seen other people in his community continue their normal routines, including sharing utensils and staying in close contact.

“I want to get my life back and I'm praying for everyone that's going through this,” Keith said.

Some issues homeless adults now face come as a result of the closure of public libraries and parks, places where many homeless people otherwise frequented to charge their phones, get Wi-Fi access or use the bathroom.

Charleston police said they haven’t had any major issues enforcing public health orders among the homeless population. They believe a large number of homeless people who had been living downtown have left the area, spokesman Charles Francis said.

“It’s made it harder to find bathrooms, places to wash off a little bit. It’s definitely made it harder to find food,” said Ayden Tarrant-Willis, who has been living underneath abandoned houses the past four months or so.

He still works doing odd jobs for a temp agency, but job opportunities have slowed and his search to find his own place has been put on hold.

“I'd go down to the library a lot to use their computers, but that was one of the first things to shut down. I’m working on trying to file my taxes, but I can’t get on the internet,” he said.

Some retail stores across the state reopened this week after Gov. Henry McMaster announced they would be allowed to do so on Monday. But restaurants have not yet been cleared for dine-in service, and most libraries remain closed.

Stephen Stockman has been living at One80 Place for the past four months. He’s also felt the impact of the library closures since his cellphone does not have internet access. The few companies that might be hiring all require online applications, he said, and no one is willing to meet face to face because of the virus.

"You're basically stuck in a rut until everything stops and they start opening the doors back up,” Stockman said.

A way forward

With several of the services they relied on running dry due to closures or dwindling resources, many in the homeless population are turning to community members for help.

Social media is a common resource for those seeking help. A Facebook group called “Charleston United COVID Response” has nearly 7,000 members and often fields requests for assistance from those recently homeless.

Seven days a week, Jack Van Vlack wakes up early to prepare and distribute hot meals to homeless people who need them. His efforts are funded by members of a Facebook group initially started for concert ticket giveaways and now devoted to helping out charitable causes of any kind.

"It's hard because you can't help everybody,” he said. “We’re just trying to do our part.”

Recently, he’s started bringing feminine hygiene products along on his morning excursions.

“It's just little stuff like that that's not a big deal really, in the whole scheme of things for normal women,” he said. “But when you're living on the streets, and you're going to sacrifice something, you're going to sacrifice those things to eat."

While many have benefited from the assistance from community members, local nonprofits or grassroots social media groups, city-level initiatives designed to help homeless adults during the pandemic have been slower to gain traction.

As of Wednesday, the city has used about $5,000 in community development block grant funds to temporarily house homeless people in hotel rooms who needed a place to self-isolate after being tested for COVID-19.

Charleston City Council set aside $40,000 in grant funds for this purpose last month. As of Wednesday, only 10 people have taken advantage of the city’s services since the funds were approved four weeks ago.

Communication is a big barrier, said Geona Shaw Johnson, the city’s director of housing and community development. Some people might not know about the services that are available.

"We're depending heavily on our service providers to help with that information," she said.

The city estimates there are about 200 homeless people living within its boundaries, although it could be more.

Right now, the city’s funds focus only on homeless adults who have been tested for the virus and who might pose a public health risk if they are not housed. But efforts are underway to begin distributing more than $607,000 in federal funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development designed to be used to assist those in the tri-county area struggling with homelessness or those at-risk of becoming homeless as a result of the pandemic, regardless of whether they need to be tested.

“The city has been, for some time, engaged in assisting with helping persons to transition from homelessness to housing,” Shaw Johnson said. “The pandemic itself, I think, has put additional pressure on all the partners, including the city, involved in this process because it threatens their lives."

Homeless to Hope Benefit Telethon The Mayors' Commission on Homelessness and Affordable Housing will host the Homeless to Hope Benefit Telethon on May 8. Proceeds will benefit the Homeless to Hope Fund. The event will be held from noon until 8 p.m. and streamed on local television channels and social media. Created by the Palmetto Project in February 2016, the initiative provides support to community organizations and service providers who help people transitioning out of homelessness.

Hand-washing stations have also been set up around the city near places that homeless people frequent, Shaw Johnson said, like Marion Square or outside soup kitchens.

The city is in the process of developing a more solid plan detailing how the funds will be distributed, which will likely be finalized within the next week or so.

In some ways, providing adequate support for the area’s homeless population during the pandemic has been largely an afterthought, Plater said.

“People who are already on the edge of society are now feeling completely left behind,” Plater said.

Moving forward, homeless people need to be part of the conversation, said Tina Clayton, the social services coordinator at Our Lady of Mercy.

“The answer needs to include them,” she said. “It can't exclude them because right now it seems that was the biggest piece, that they were completely left out of the equation.”