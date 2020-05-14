Charleston hip-hop group Langston Hughes III releases new video with coronavirus theme

They're calling it "the virus and the cure."

Charleston hip-hop group Langston Hughes III has been creating music during the coronavirus stay-at-home order and is ready to share the first taste of a themed series.

The first single, "While Under Quarantine," is out now and part of a four-song EP with accompanying visuals. The full release is yet to be announced.

"The initial thought was, 'Stuck at home? The perfect time to work on music,'" shares group member Chawle Dawk "The Superstar." "Once the first single was completed, the concept for the series was born, and it will cover pre-, present and post-pandemic America."

The coronavirus-era songs will be accompanied by post-apocalyptic sci-fi visuals in a presentation directed by Daniel Green. The video showcases a group of travelers in the coronavirus era. These travelers emerge in a mostly empty Charleston. They're wearing masks. They miss Waffle House.

