Charleston health experts speak on the relationship between vaping and the coronavirus

With the global coronavirus pandemic lingering and South Carolina approaching 1,000 cases, some residents are likely wondering if vaping could increase their chances of getting the disease or worsen the outcome.

Last year, vaping and electronic cigarette use made headlines when an outbreak of a new lung injury associated with the use emerged. A Charleston County teen even filed a federal lawsuit against Juul Labs Inc. after being hospitalized because of the lung injury.

“EVALI,” short for “e-cigarette, or vaping, product use-associated lung injury," is a condition with symptoms that range from nausea and chest pain to shortness of breath. Nearly 70 deaths have been linked to the condition in the United States.

South Carolina had over 30 cases of "EVALI" and two reported deaths in February.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that the condition is associated with the use of vitamin E acetate, a thickening agent used for oils in some e-cigarette products.

But when it comes to links between vaping and the novel coronavirus, the answer is that experts don't know, at least not yet.

K. Michael Cummings, a professor with the department of psychology and behavioral sciences at the Medical University of South Carolina, found that there isn't any specific evidence linking vaping to increased coronavirus rates.

That doesn't mean there isn't a connection, it just means that there isn't enough information yet to draw a conclusion. New research is still being done on the long-term effects of vaping and the coronavirus in general.

What is known is the relationship between the virus and smoking traditional cigarettes, Cummings said.

“Before the pandemic I would’ve recommended quitting smoking," he said.

Cummings also co-leads the tobacco research program at the Hollings Cancer Center. In the data he's seen from China, smoking was related to increased mortality rates of those who were infected with the virus.

And Anthony Alberg, professor and chair of the department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics at the Arnold School of Public Health at the University of South Carolina, agrees.

“Smoking combustible tobacco cigarettes is not good for COVID-19," he said.

But smoking cessation specialist and pulmonologist Dr. Humberto Choi told the Cleveland Clinic that vaping can compromise the respiratory system. The lungs have a defensive mechanism to protect themselves from the things people breathe in and are exposed to in environments.

"What vaping is doing is impairing this defense mechanism for the lungs,” he said in an article published by the Cleveland Clinic.

With evidence showing that smoking causes inflammation and impacts a person's immune system, causing a higher risk of pneumonia infection, Alberg said smoking would make someone more susceptible to the coronavirus.

And he thinks the same could be said with vaping.

Only time and more research will determine whether that is specifically true. But in general, Alberg said, we don't know the long-term effects of vaping because the practice hasn't been around that long.

Alberg has also worked on some of the national research around vaping and e-cigarette use. He said ultimately the risks around vaping come down to what it's being compared to.

If a person is using vaping or e-cigarettes as a way to get off of smoking traditional cigarettes, then it's very helpful, and Cummings agrees. The number of toxins a person consumes while vaping in comparison to someone who smokes cigarettes is lower.