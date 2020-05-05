Charleston gym that city ticketed has reopened, this time with permission

A Charleston gym, previously cited and shut down by the city for staying open during the coronavirus pandemic, has reopened, this time with permission from the state.

On May 3, Pam Roe, the owner of Big Work Fitness, received an email from the state Department of Commerce that the business was reviewed and could continue operating.

Men in sleeveless shirts could be seen on Tuesday afternoon standing in the doorway of the turquoise blue gym on Conroy Street.

"I just felt that we were an essential service," Roe said in a phone interview Tuesday afternoon. "We're a small training gym, we're 5,000 square feet. We rarely have more than 10 people in there at a time. We're very clean."

On April 23, the city's Livability Department issued the owner a summons for continuing to operate even though the gym was considered a nonessential business in the city. Livability Director Daniel Riccio said the city received complaints about the business.

On Monday, Riccio said his department again received complaints about the gym and a Livability officer stopped in to see. Riccio said the owner provided a copy of the email from the state showing it was allowed to be open.

Riccio said Tuesday that the city will honor the directive from the governor's office, but will follow up with the Department of Commerce to make sure the gym owner properly explained what would go on inside the gym.

Under the governor's most recent order, gyms are still barred from operating.

Department of Commerce spokesperson Alex Clark said the agency is not offering an exemption process for businesses to apply to but "providing guidance and clarification on a company's designation."

Clark said Big Work Fitness told the state it would be open for one-on-one personal training for physical therapy referrals.

Big Work Fitness was the third business cited for violating the city's nonessential business regulations and the second gym. The other two businesses were in West Ashley and included a hair salon.

The letter from the state Department of Commerce said the business should comply with CDC guidelines. The exemption remains in place as long as the gym complies with social distance and mitigation efforts and that any "in-person work at a business site is only to be performed on the most limited basis possible." The gym is to limit the number of people inside and not allow people to gather in groups.