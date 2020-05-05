You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

We've made this article available without a subscription as a public service.

We depend on the support of subscribers to produce journalism like this every day. Help us continue this important work: subscribe or donate.

top story

Charleston gym that city ticketed has reopened, this time with permission

  • Updated
bigworkfitness.jpg
Buy Now

Big Work Fitness is open for business Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Charleston. The gym was cited by the city for remaining open as a nonessential business but appealed the decision with the state to stay open. Gavin McIntyre/Staff

 By Gavin McIntyre gmcintyre@postandcourier.com

A Charleston gym, previously cited and shut down by the city for staying open during the coronavirus pandemic, has reopened, this time with permission from the state. 

On May 3, Pam Roe, the owner of Big Work Fitness, received an email from the state Department of Commerce that the business was reviewed and could continue operating. 

Men in sleeveless shirts could be seen on Tuesday afternoon standing in the doorway of the turquoise blue gym on Conroy Street. 

"I just felt that we were an essential service," Roe said in a phone interview Tuesday afternoon. "We're a small training gym, we're 5,000 square feet. We rarely have more than 10 people in there at a time. We're very clean." 

On April 23, the city's Livability Department issued the owner a summons for continuing to operate even though the gym was considered a nonessential business in the city. Livability Director Daniel Riccio said the city received complaints about the business. 

On Monday, Riccio said his department again received complaints about the gym and a Livability officer stopped in to see. Riccio said the owner provided a copy of the email from the state showing it was allowed to be open. 

The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly.


Riccio said Tuesday that the city will honor the directive from the governor's office, but will follow up with the Department of Commerce to make sure the gym owner properly explained what would go on inside the gym.

Under the governor's most recent order, gyms are still barred from operating. 

Department of Commerce spokesperson Alex Clark said the agency is not offering an exemption process for businesses to apply to but "providing guidance and clarification on a company's designation." 

Clark said Big Work Fitness told the state it would be open for one-on-one personal training for physical therapy referrals. 

Big Work Fitness was the third business cited for violating the city's nonessential business regulations and the second gym. The other two businesses were in West Ashley and included a hair salon. 

The letter from the state Department of Commerce said the business should comply with CDC guidelines. The exemption remains in place as long as the gym complies with social distance and mitigation efforts and that any "in-person work at a business site is only to be performed on the most limited basis possible." The gym is to limit the number of people inside and not allow people to gather in groups. 

Reach Mikaela Porter at 843-937-5906. Follow her on Twitter @mikaelaporterPC. 

Tags

Mikaela Porter joined The Post and Courier in April 2019 and writes about the city of Charleston. Previously, Mikaela reported on breaking news, local government, school issues and community happenings for The Hartford Courant in Hartford, Conn.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Free Times Breaking News