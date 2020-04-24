Charleston gym cited for violating coronavirus shutdown as SC approaches 5,000 cases

A downtown gym owner was cited by the city on Thursday for allowing employees to work out after Charleston Livability officers told her she was to keep her business closed in keeping with Gov. Henry McMaster's plan to curb coronavirus.
Livability Director Daniel Riccio said the city started receiving complaints about Big Work Fitness three weeks ago but officers that visited the business didn't see the gym open when they stopped by.
The owner told Riccio she disabled card access to the gym for roughly 300 customers. Riccio said he told her that employees could come to the gym but only for maintenance or repairs.
On Thursday, employees were seen working out in the gym. The owner was cited and received a summons for a July 20 hearing.
This is the second gym and third business to violate the city's nonessential business regulations. The two other businesses were in West Ashley and included a hair salon.
Riccio said one of the gym's trainers encouraged members on Facebook to come to the gym, get trained by him and work out. Riccio said that was another reason the owner was cited.
McMaster shuttered non-essential businesses in late March, in an attempt to curb the virus' spread. While beaches have been reopened, gyms statewide remain off-limits per the governor's order.
As of Thursday afternoon, the Palmetto State had logged 4,917 total cases of COVID-19, 150 of them fatal.