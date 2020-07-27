Charleston finalizes school reopening plan, most students likely to start year online

Charleston school officials have finalized a highly anticipated plan for reopening schools this fall, giving parents the option to choose between in-person or online learning for their children.

But if the rate of COVID-19 in the area remains high, the district will implement a so-called "temporary remote" option, where most students start the year online. In-person instruction would be phased in gradually as conditions improve.

The plan, approved by the board 6-3 on Monday night, also pushes the first day of school back by three weeks. Students will now start on Sept. 8.

"For the most part, we anticipate opening in two modes: temporary remote and virtual academy,” Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait said. “We will offer in-person if possible. We monitor two-week data and bring information to the board monthly.”

The level of disease activity must show a two-week downward trend in order for schools to successfully reopen, Postlewait said.

“Whether or not we offer any in-person on Sept. 8, even for small groups of students, will depend on sustained downward trends in COVID-19 rates in the area," Postlewait said.

The district will work with the S.C. Department of Environmental Health and Control, along with professionals at the Medical University of South Carolina to determine how many students it will be able to host, if any, when school starts up.

It will use three major metrics identified by DHEC as a baseline: the incidence rate per 100,000 people, the trend in recent incident rates and the percent testing positive.

Hybrid schedules

The ultimate goal is for all schools to return to in-person instruction five days a week, as long as medical experts say it would be safe, Postlewait said. But building capacity, social distancing protocol and school bus availability will all limit the number of students a school can safely hold.

If COVID-19 conditions improve significantly, the district expects about half of its schools can accommodate 100 percent of its students back five days a week. The remaining schools would operate using a hybrid model, where one group of students goes to the classroom on Mondays and Tuesdays but spends the rest of the week learning virtually. A second group of students would attend in-person on Thursdays and Fridays.

Parents uncomfortable with the idea of any face-to-face instruction can opt to enroll their students in CCSD’s virtual academy. Elementary and middle school students must commit to at least nine weeks of the virtual academy if they choose to participate. High school students would need to commit to the program for a minimum of 18 weeks.

Both temporary and virtual remote instruction models will include periodic in-person check-ins with students and teachers, Postlewait said.

Right now, the district anticipates that some, but not all, students will be able to start the school year in person.

"We’re not in position to open up our schools to any significant number of kids at this point," said Chief Operating Officer Jeff Borowy.

When the school year starts, the district doesn’t anticipate being able to successfully bring more than 25 percent of a school’s regular capacity back to the classroom at once, “as determined by each school’s current medical metrics and logistical consideration,” according to the board’s motion.

Teachers will return to school on Aug. 11. During the week of Aug. 31, the district plans to invite small groups of 4-K through eighth grade students to return to campus to meet their teacher, review how to use technology devices and complete other activities deemed appropriate by the state Legislature, which allocated the funding for these five additional days of in-person instruction.

Students and teachers will need to wear masks when entering, exiting or moving around the school building or their classrooms. Students can take their masks off when sitting at their desks.

Parents should expect to receive a formal enrollment form asking them to select their learning preference sometime in the next few days. District officials are asking parents submit these forms by the end of the week.

Teachers' concerns

More than 1,650 CCSD employees have signed a petition asking the district to start the school year virtually.

Leanna Rossi-Potter, a U.S. history teacher at Wando High School and president of the Charleston County Education Association, said she's terrified that a return to in-person instruction at this point could have dangerous consequences.

"My biggest fear is one of my colleagues dying," she said.

The additional safety measures CCSD will implement in classrooms, such as clear, plastic dividers between desks, will not be enough to prevent the spread of the virus, she said.

"So it’s kept me up at night. My emotions have been up and down. I really wish that leaders would just make a decision so that we can best prepare," she said.

Delaying the decision on whether students will return in person only hurts teachers in the long run, she said.

"I think just waiting and hoping and wishing for a miracle is wasting precious time and really pulling people in three different directions of uncertainty."

The board will meet again on Aug. 10 to evaluate the COVID-19 trends and to determine if any changes to the plan need to be addressed. Monday night's board meeting can be accessed via the district's YouTube channel.