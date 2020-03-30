Charleston examines big-box stores to be sure they're using safe coronavirus practices

Officers with Charleston's Livability Division visited three home-improvement stores on Monday to examine their coronavirus-specific safety precautions after hearing concerns over packed stores over the weekend.

Livability Director Daniel Riccio said precautions appear to be in place at two Lowe's Home Improvement stores and one Home Depot. The visits came after residents reported that the stores were packed with shoppers and protections against the novel coronavirus weren't in place.

On Friday, Mayor John Tecklenburg asked city staff to contact big-box stores and share best practices to keep customers and employees safe as the coronavirus spreads throughout the Lowcountry.

Riccio said on Monday that three staffers in his department pulled contact information from the city's business license database and reached out to local and corporate management of nearly 40 big-box stores last week.

"We reminded them that we want a partnership, we want to again keep our citizens as safe as possible and everyone needs to pitch in and help," Riccio said. "This will only benefit all of us in the long run."

Over the weekend, complaints came in about the three stores, and on Monday a livability officer checked in with each.

"It does seem to be a concern from a lot of citizens," Riccio said. "We're just going to make contact as safely as possible and provide them with the information they need."

Riccio said the stores have X's marked on the floor in 6-foot increments near cash registers, plexiglass at each checkout and announcements over public address systems periodically reminding customers to keep their distance from each other.

Home Depot spokeswoman Margaret Smith said store hours have been adjusted (It now closes at 6 p.m.) and employees have increased cleaning and general maintenance, including disinfecting high-traffic areas.

After speaking to the store's manager, Smith said practices were in place over the weekend The store manager told Smith that a livability officer stopped in today and said they did not receive a complaint about the store but were visiting all big stores to check for compliance.

A call to Lowe's seeking comment was not immediately returned.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Riccio highlighted Costco as an example of best practices, noting that it lined up customers outside the building 6 feet apart and only allowed 10 to 25 new customers in after the same number came out of the store.

"If everybody followed Costco, in my opinion, everyone would be without a doubt a huge help to us and a preventative measure throughout the city," Riccio said.

Smaller-sized businesses are also setting up unique practices to keep shoppers and employees safe. In Awendaw, Sewee Outpost has a staffer outside ensuring patrons are washing their hands at four portable sinks before entering the store, a practice that started about two weeks ago.

"Early on, a few people were surprised and we had a few people turn around and leave," co-owner Brooks Geer said. "But now I think people really appreciate it and are happy to come into a place that's doing everything they can to stay healthy and keep everyone healthy."

In downtown Charleston, Spring Street's Veggie Bin is giving out gloves to shoppers as they walk in. Shoppers donning their own are asked to clean their gloves with disinfectant wipes before proceeding through the store.

Natalie Young, one of the store's owners, said the store has been busy and had to quickly adjust to keep people safe. Workers installed a plexiglass partition between customer and cashier. They've given out gloves and had the barriers in place at least the past week.

She said Veggie Bin has received lots of fresh produce as farmers can't go to farmers markets or sell as much of their produce to restaurants. Additionally, the store has scaled back its hours. Veggie Bin will be open on weekdays from noon to 5 p.m. Once things return to normal, Young said, the store will resume weekend hours.

In Columbia, Mayor Steve Benjamin said the city has not reached out to big-box stores, but he personally spoke with Walmart and Target executives about their precautionary efforts in the past week. There are two Walmarts, one Target and one Lowe's in Columbia.

Benjamin said the city has not received complaints about stores in the area, but did hear about crowds at Lowe's and some grocery stores. He said he hopes those businesses would consider limiting the number of people inside to maintain social distancing.

Andy Shain contributed to this report.