Charleston education officials modify reopening plans, turn to school leaders for help

As Charleston County parents grapple with whether they’re comfortable sending their children back to school amid a global pandemic, school district officials are scrambling to provide them with the answers they need.

With the official first day of school fast approaching, district officials are turning to school leaders for help.

"It's time now for principals and teachers to take this over and reach out to parents for decisions," Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait told board members Monday night. "Who wants to come back? Who wants to come back now? Do we have more parents who want to send their children back than we have capacity?"

Under the district's reopening plan, the precise number of students that a school can safely house for in-person learning depends on a handful of factors, including the building's size, its normal student enrollment and the number of parents who want to send their students back for face-to-face learning.

Teachers who aren't comfortable interacting with students face to face will have the option to participate in the district's "temporary remote" option, where they'll be paired up with students who prefer in-person learning but don't feel like it's safe to return to school yet.

But matching these students who enroll via the temporary remote option with teachers who prefer the same is easier said than done.

Making things exponentially harder: Only 64 percent of all CCSD parents even responded to a districtwide survey sent out in late July that asked them to submit their enrollment preference.

“The fact that we haven’t heard from 40 percent of our parents ... that’s a big unknown,” Postlewait said in an interview Tuesday with The Post and Courier.

The district is now turning to leaders at the school level, including principals and administrators, to reach out to all families and teachers individually to complete the registration process and untangle the complicated enrollment web.

Some families might not have checked their email or were on summer vacation when the survey was sent out, Postlewait said. But it also could encompass those students and families who are most vulnerable and in need of the most support.

“We have to work really hard to make sure we have outreach this week with the remaining 40 percent, and that’s what our schools are hard at work at today,” Postlewait said.

Of those parents who responded to the survey, 64 percent wanted in-person instruction. Around 35 percent wanted virtual instruction, and 1 percent said they do not plan to enroll their children in CCSD schools this year.

But Postlewait said she anticipates that most of the district’s some 50,000 students will start the year online, either via temporary remote learning or the virtual academy, a completely online learning platform available for all K-12 students who do not wish to return to the classroom this fall.

As Charleston County works to finalize its school reopening plans, a district in Georgia drew national attention after it asked more than 800 students and staff to quarantine less than a week after schools reopened.

"We try not to comment on the challenges other people have faced and the decisions they've made," Postlewait said. "But I will point out that that district did not require face masks or physical distancing. If anything, I think it was a cautionary tale for anyone else who hasn't opened yet."

School-level flexibility

All CCSD schools are planning to offer five days of in-person instruction to small groups of students in September, Postlewait told school board members during a meeting Monday afternoon.

The district has largely abandoned its plans to implement an alternating schedule at some schools, where one group of students would learn independently online for part of the week but spend the remainder learning in person.

The district initially anticipated that all schools would not exceed more than 25 percent of their normal student capacity for in-person learning.

But, according to a report conducted by Chief Operating Officer Jeff Borowy, some schools might be able to safely house 100 percent of students. Others might not be able to successfully bring 25 percent of their students back to start.

That’s because some schools have large buildings but low student enrollment. Others were able to convert science labs and performing arts spaces to be used as traditional classrooms.

On Monday night, board members approved a plan that allows individual schools to evaluate their own in-person capacity, which, for some schools, might exceed the original 25 percent estimate.

"The lovely gift the board gave us ... was the flexibility to work teacher by teacher, classroom by classroom, school by school, parent by parent, to try and ease our way back into this a little at a time so we can make sure we're managing well," Postlewait said.

Board member the Rev. Chris Collins voted against the measure.

"I think that's dangerous waters to tread in," Collins said.

Using the information collected at the school level, principals can come to district leaders with a proposed percentage of students they think they’ll be able to safely host.

This will be contingent upon the continued decline in the COVID-19 incidence rate per 100,000 people, the physical school building, the availability of teachers and parents’ preferences, Postlewait said.

If these conditions are met, the proposed plan will be brought before a team of district leaders, including the chief operating officer, director of nursing services, the head of human resources and the superintendent for final vetting.

In some cases, the demand for in-person learning at a particular school might exceed what is safely possible, she said. The district is working to establish set criteria to prioritize which students need in-person learning the most. The specific criteria have not yet been released.

The district’s goal is to alert all parents by the end of next week if their request for in-person learning is feasible.

Teachers' concerns

Nearly 85 percent of Charleston County School District teachers, librarians, guidance counselors and instructional coaches surveyed said they'd be willing to return to teach small groups of students face to face if COVID-19 disease activity in the area continues to decline.

Around 14 percent said they were not comfortable returning to teach in person, and 1 percent indicated they had medical conditions that would limit their ability to work with students at this time.

Postlewait assured board members Monday night that teachers who do not feel comfortable with in-person teaching will not be forced to do so.

But some teachers worry that they might be displaced as a result.

"I'm very happy that they're meeting the needs and wants of parents and the needs and wants of teachers," Wando High School teacher Leanna Rossi-Potter said of the temporary remote learning option. "I'm just wondering how that's going to happen. What will happen at a school that has more students wanting in-person instruction, but not enough teachers? That's my concern."

Making things harder: Regardless of whether they'll be teaching students face to face or through a computer screen, all CCSD teachers will be asked to report to their classroom to work, sparking concerns and frustrations for some.

"The fact that we are going to bring back way more people, adults, into a building that don't absolutely have to be there because we want them to teach in their classroom or closet space we give them because we're saying they're not trusted at home is a problem," said parent Jamie Meissner.

Requiring them to work in the classroom also means that most teachers will be forced to send their own children back to in-person instruction even if they don't feel safe with it yet, since they'll be unable to stay at home with them.

"That part of it was very confusing and disappointing, because we thought the distance learning was a win for the teachers," Meissner said.

Charleston County parents should expect to receive a call from their school district to finalize their enrollment preference sometime this week. More information about the district's reopening plans can be found at ccsdschools.com/safe-restart.