Charleston drainage projects continue as coronavirus spreads and precautions put in place

As coronavirus cases continue to rise in the Lowcountry, work on large-scale city drainage projects continues, in part, to move along.

On Monday afternoon the contractor overseeing the completion of the Spring/Fishburne drainage tunnel notified the city it was suspending completion of its work for 30 days because of coronavirus concerns.

Jay Dee Contractors has workers patching up lining and grout work of the underground tunnel, said Matthew Fountain, Charleston's director of stormwater management.

Fountain told City Council in a Monday evening Public Works meeting the halt was "at the best time" and doesn't contribute to delays of the overall project.

That work is not crucial to other work going on between the two bridges of the Ashley River, which as of Monday was still underway.

Fountain said the Low Battery heightening continues as well.

"We've been able to continue operations with some minor modifications at this point," Fountain said.

Some modifications include project meetings done by conference call instead of meeting in a construction trailer or on the back of a pickup, Fountain said.

City staff is keeping up with CDC, state and federal guidelines.

Fountain said city staff are in daily contact with contractors on those two sites making sure health and safety plans are updated as conditions change.

"Literally every three days we're seeing changes but we seem to be on an OK path right now," Fountain said.

City spokesman Jack O'Toole said Charleston hasn't received word that the coronavirus has impacted grant federal funding for the bike and pedestrian bridge over the Ashley River.

City Transportation Director Keith Benjamin said the city hasn’t received word that any transportation grants were delayed because of coronavirus.

Fountain said this week seems to be "the most critical information period for the virus" and that City Council's approval of smaller projects may need to take place next week.

The city this weekend advertised requests for qualifications for a drainage project to help flooding in the Windermere area of West Ashley. Those bids are due April 30.

The city allocated about $4.5 million for drainage improvements to address drainage and tidal flooding in the Windermere area. Once a firm is selected, City Council will sign off on the work, which includes a new outfall system to connect behind St. Andrews School of Math and Science.

Fountain said the city will need permitting from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which could take one to two years.

With construction, it could take up to three years before the work is done there.