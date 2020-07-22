Charleston deeds office closes after top official tests positive for coronavirus

A government office that records every real estate transaction in Charleston County is closed the rest of the week because its leader tested positive for the coronavirus.
Michael Miller, who elected Register of Deeds in 2018, said he plans to reopen on Monday. He announced on Facebook that he saw his physician last week "after not feeling like myself" and that he was tested for COVID-19.
The results came back positive Tuesday. He is quarantining for 14 days, as are any employees who came in close contact with him while he was at work early last week.
"Unfortunately, I may have unknowingly and unintentionally exposed the Register of Deeds office and my staff," he said in the social media post.
Miller added that his leadership team will be tested on Thursday.
In an phone interview Wednesday, he said he's feeling better. He decided to close the office, which is on the second floor of the O.T. Wallace Office Building at 101 Meeting St., after consulting with the human resource, risk management and legal departments.
"That will give the county a couple of days to go in and do a really good cleaning," he said.
The shutdown is expected to result in delays for law firms and banks that need to officially record real estate-related transactions, including property sales and new mortgages.
Miller said the deed registry is not equipped to operate completely remotely, and it can't process electronic filings.
"We haven't gotten to that point," he said.
The office was struggling with a paperwork backlog before the COVID-9 outbreak, which has exacerbated the situation. Miller said multiple employees have had to stay home occasionally for child-care reasons after local schools were closed. At the while, the real estate filings that need to be stamped and recorded continue to pour in, he said.
"This office never slows down at all," said Miller, who estimated that the office's document processors each handle 50 to 100 filings a day. "How do you produce the same amount of work when you have reduced staff? It's impossible. You can't do it."