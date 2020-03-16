Charleston declines to impose strict coronavirus restrictions on downtown restaurants

Most Charleston restaurants will be allowed to operate normally under an emergency city ordinance to slow the spread of the coronavirus, much to the frustration of local restaurateurs who say the pandemic poses a long-term threat to their industry.

Among them is City Councilman Jason Sakran, owner of Bon Banh Mi. Sakran said he had hoped to propose during a council meeting Monday afternoon that Charleston adopt measures restricting restaurants to takeout and delivery service but was stymied by the conference call system used in accordance with the city’s current ban on in-person public meetings.

“We shouldn’t be closing restaurants at this point,” Sakran said. “We should observe what other large cities are doing. We should close to dine in.”

On the advice of medical professionals who urge social distancing to slow the virus’ spread, more than a dozen states have ordered restaurants and bars to suspend all dine-in service, including Washington, Ohio, California, New York and New Jersey. S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster on Sunday declined to enact a similar rule, leaving restaurant-going decisions up to residents.

"It would be a relief if our government just did what they did in Illinois, because it would provide people room to say this is a citywide or statewide issue," says Michael Shemtov, owner of Butcher & Bee, The Daily and Workshop. "Everyone wishes the government would make the decision for us: We should not be the ones figuring out how to balance public health and staff welfare."

Under the ordinance approved by City Council, “public indoor establishments” will be barred from hosting gatherings of more than 50 people. The figure was drawn from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s interim guidance document on community events, city attorney Susan Herdina said.

“It’s maybe less aggressive than some places, and more aggressive than others, but we thought the best thing the city could do would be to rely on the CDC,” she said, adding the rule is intended to apply to tightly enclosed spaces where there are no windows, doors or interior walls facilitating social distance.

Supermarkets, for example, are exempt from the new rule, as are restaurant patios and other outdoor dining areas.

Yet the Charleston approach is unusual in setting an occupancy figure independent of the restaurant’s square footage. Other municipalities have pegged their restrictions to existing occupancy levels, halving the total determined by fire marshals under normal circumstances.

The city of Folly Beach on Monday asked restaurants to keep their occupancy below 50 percent and offer takeout exclusively.

Bon Banh Mi’s occupancy level at its Spring Street store is already set at 15 people, so the 50-person cap won’t change potential customer closeness at Sakran’s restaurant.

Charleston also didn’t issue any restrictions related to table or seat arrangements: Before Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser on Monday called off dine-in service, the city required restaurants to create 6 feet of space between tables and seat no more than six people in a booth.

“Every restaurant and every bar is different, but everyone should have understanding of what the intent is,” Herdina said of the city’s reluctance to dictate table placement. “We understand this is difficult for many businesses and many people, but the advice we have been getting is we need to be proactive now and hopefully with positive results for the city.”

In terms of enforcement, Herdina confirmed that “no one is going to be out on the street taking headcounts.” Instead, she said, the city’s priority is “to educate people,” as well as “work with the food-and-beverage community to minimize the impact of this emergency.” She said the Mayor’s Office is looking into various loan programs.

City Councilman Mike Seekings said the vagueness of the statute could prove problematic.

"Clearly, we have a health issue," Seekings said. "And if the right thing to do is shut things down, let's do the right thing. But let's do it in a consistent way right now."

Two independently owned Charleston-area restaurants on Monday decided on their own to close their dining rooms: Jackrabbit Filly in Park Circle announced on Instagram that “we’ve talked through a million ways where we felt it might be safe to stay open, but the thought of anyone getting sick while dining with us feels heavier than the financial burden we’re going to have to bear.”

Renzo in downtown Charleston also shifted to a takeout and delivery format. “We just want to mitigate this as much as possible by doing what we can to promote social distancing,” owner Nayda Freire said.

David Schnell, owner of the first independent restaurant in Charleston to voluntarily shut down its retail operation, said he’s struck by the relative youth of the restaurateurs taking the lead on dining room closures. At 39, Schnell of Brown’s Court Bakery is the oldest local restaurateur to publicly side with shutting down in-person service.

“Chefs are sending out the same kind of platitudes about ‘What should we do?’” he said. “Shut your restaurant now. That’s what needs to happen, and no one is doing it. Where are the titans of Charleston right now? All they’re doing is exacerbating the situation.”

Schnell on Monday discontinued the wholesale portion of Brown’s Court’s operation, in part, to prod fellow restaurateurs to consider the gravity of the situation.

Brown’s Court provides bread for about three dozen restaurants, including Edmund’s Oast, Leon’s Oyster Shop and Slightly North of Broad. All of them are maintaining regular service, although Edmund’s Oast Exchange has canceled its tastings and classes.

According to Schnell, when he called restaurant clients to alert them that breads and pastries wouldn’t be available, some of the employees who took his calls “literally pleaded with us to ask their owner to close down,” he said. “People are genuinely afraid. At some point, adults have to be adults and lead by example.”

Yet when faced with the prospect of laying off workers, Shemtov says it's not immediately clear that closure is the best option, even though he notes that jeopardizing people's health runs counter to the overriding goal of hospitality, which involves nourishing people.

"There have been a few people on social media saying, 'Shame on you.' You think I’m making a dollar? I’m open to just get people paid a couple of more days," he says. "I can’t do what I want to do, which is to say, 'We’re closed and everyone’s going to get their normal checks.'"

At Xiao Bao Biscuit, co-owner Joey Ryan said he and the line cooks are binging on crushed garlic, which alternative healer Andrew Weil has recommended as an immune system booster. The restaurant is keeping its dining room open, although it’s ramping up its takeout program just in case customers prefer to eat at home. Prior to last week, the restaurant wasn’t affiliated with any online delivery platforms.

“I didn’t see the sign,” said UberEats driver Joy Kirven, who stopped by the restaurant on Monday to pick up two orders in handled brown bags. “They must be kind of new; they need to advertise more.”

Since opening in 2013, Xiao Bao hasn’t had a sign or a phone. “Being a small restaurant, we didn’t want someone’s job to be answering the phone, and it’s kind of loud in here,” co-owner Joshua Walker explains.

But with the coronavirus stoking interest in takeout, Walker asked his father-in-law if the restaurant could co-opt a cellphone he never uses. Now, when Charleston diners crave okonomiyaki, they can ring a phone that still has a picture of Walker’s father-in-law and daughter as its screensaver.

Or they can just stop by for a meal: Walker said the restaurant falls approximately within the emergency occupancy limit.

Still, Shemtov says he's wary of restaurants and their patrons embracing takeout and delivery as a viable alternative to dining room service, at least from a financial perspective. He doubts restaurants will be able to match as much as 10 percent of their average sales in packed-up orders, which is why he and colleagues plan "to pivot from saying 'buy gift cards and order takeout' to saying 'call your legislator.'"

Shemtov says government intervention on behalf of restaurants and their employees is critical because, based on what he's gleaned from e-mails and group text messages, he fully expects every local restaurant to be closed by the end of the week.